Meritage Jewelers Chooses Jewelers Mutual® Insurtech Solution to Transform the Customer Experience

New Luxsurance® technology allows the jewelry retailer to extend cutting-edge conveniences to customers for instant connectivity to their jewelry collections and jewelry protection

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritage Jewelers has announced Jewelers Mutual® Group as its business solution provider of choice to enhance the customer experience with the LUX Digital Vault® mobile app. Using the cloud-based Luxsurance® platform, the LUX Digital Vault is the cutting-edge insurtech solution redefining the way customers protect their jewelry purchases and stay connected to their collections, and their trusted jeweler—all in the palm of their hand.

With the LUX Digital Vault app, today's jewelry customers enjoy an effortless way to upload images and information about their jewelry and receive an instant quote directly from Jewelers Mutual for comprehensive insurance coverage. As a bonus, through the app, Jewelers Mutual provides a special 15-day offer so customers can safeguard their new purchase while evaluating their insurance needs. Plus, there is no up-front payment required to activate this special offer, further simplifying the process for customers to wear their jewelry without worry when leaving the store.

"We are thrilled to join with Jewelers Mutual and offer our customers the LUX Digital Vault," said Mark Motes, owner of Meritage Jewelers. "It adds credibility for our customers to know we're working with jewelry insurance experts, and we get to bring the 'cool factor' to the next generation of jewelry shoppers."

The LUX Digital Vault app is part of Jewelers Mutual's ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions for the jewelry industry. With 110 years of experience protecting jewelry businesses, the company established itself as a trusted advisor, insurer and solutions provider for jewelers and customers alike.

"We are excited to welcome Meritage Jewelers to our network of jewelers using the LUX Digital Vault," said Mike Alexander, Chief Operating Officer at Jewelers Mutual. "By offering this free app, they demonstrate their commitment to their customers and to the jewelry industry as a whole."

Both Meritage Jewelers and Jewelers Mutual share a common vision and are dedicated to elevating the love of jewelry and providing the best possible experience for their customers. With the LUX Digital Vault, customers have peace of mind knowing their jewelry is protected, and Meritage Jewelers can continue to offer the exceptional service they are known for.

"Jewelers Mutual is setting new standards in technology, and by offering this app to our customers, we are confident it will not only meet but exceed their expectations and ensure their continued loyalty," said Motes.

ABOUT MERITAGE JEWELERS

Meritage Jewelers represents dedication and nobility with a focus on bridal and engagement jewelry as well as carefully selected fine jewelry collections. Their team has a passion for their products, the jewelry industry, and most importantly, their customers. Meritage Jewelers will do everything they can to ensure their customers experience the best that the jewelry industry has to offer. Customers count on Meritage to celebrate all of life's finest moments. To learn more, visit meritagejewelers.com.

ABOUT JEWELERS MUTUAL GROUP

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Later, consumers began putting their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their jewelry and the special memories each piece holds. Today, Jewelers Mutual continues to support and move the industry forward by listening to jewelers and consumers and offering products and services to meet their evolving needs. Beyond insurance, Jewelers Mutual's powerful suite of innovative solutions and digital technology offerings help jewelers strengthen and grow their businesses, mitigate risk, and bring them closer to their customers. The Group insurers' strong financial position is reflected in their 36 consecutive "A+ Superior" ratings from AM Best Company, as of November 2022. Policyholders of the Group insurers are members of Jewelers Mutual Holding Company. Jewelers Mutual is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, with other Group offices in Dallas, Texas and Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

