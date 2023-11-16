Stance Healthcare to Acquire Arizona-based Plural Studios

Canadian healthcare furniture leader grows U.S. presence and expands portfolio with design brand Plural.

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stance Healthcare, a leading furniture manufacturer for healing environments, today announces it has agreed to acquire Plural Studios, a maker of adaptive furniture for healing, business, learning, and hospitality. The two companies will begin working together immediately, with the transaction expected to close on or about January 1, 2024.

Stance Healthcare (PRNewswire)

"The more I got to know Plural founders Barbara Brandt and Anthony Brandt, the more I saw how well our values, our products, and our teams complemented each other," says Carl Kennedy, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stance Healthcare.

"At Stance, our mission is 'improving lives by design'," he continues, "and it's a people-centered idea that the entire Stance family and I take to heart. Barb, Anthony, and their team are building Plural with the same mission in mind. So, this acquisition is a coming-together of like-minded people seeking to make a positive impact in an industry we both love."

Both companies continue to operate as family-founded businesses, investing in designing beautiful products to enhance healing environments. "We don't want to grow simply for growth's sake," adds Anthony Brandt, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plural Studios. "We all believe we have the responsibility to improve lives—those of our customers, our users, our partners, our communities, ourselves—through the things we make and how we bring them to market."

Plural will continue to operate as an independent entity based in Scottsdale, Arizona, US. The existing Plural team will remain in place, including key leadership—Co-founders Barbara Brandt and Anthony Brandt, Chief Sales Officer Lisa Schroeder, and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Matascik.

"The Plural team has built an increasingly important brand in the healthcare and corporate design markets, and we're excited about them continuing to grow alongside us as part of the Stance family," adds Kennedy.

About Stance Healthcare

Founded in 2006, Stance Healthcare manufactures furniture for healing environments, with a focus on hospitals and behavioral health facilities. Guided by patient-centered design, Stance creates innovative solutions that improve the healthcare experience for all. Our dynamic and customizable seating, tables, case goods, and behavioral health collections have garnered industry attention and numerous design awards.

About Plural Studios

In 2021, Loft + Manor, a maker of bespoke pillows, morphed into Plural Studios after multiple successful furniture launches. Today, Plural creates adaptive, sustainable furniture that brings people together in settings designed for healing, business, learning, and hospitality. Made by hand, Plural products exceed expectations for design, flexibility, and on-time delivery. The many talented collaborators who design and make Plural furniture, along with the people who specify and use it, inspire the mantra that guides all we do: More Than One.

stancehealthcare.com

pluralstudios.com

