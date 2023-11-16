Submit Your Abstracts by December 1 for American Solar Energy Society's SOLAR 2024 Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Solar Energy Society's (ASES) annual National Solar Conference is America's leading conference on the emerging trends, technology, and opportunities shaping the new energy economy. SOLAR 2024: Connecting Technology & Policy will be held on May 20-23, 2024, in Washington, D.C., at The George Washington University. The deadline to submit a proposal to present at SOLAR 2024 is December 1, 2023.

"This is an exciting moment to create strategies and opportunities to push forth an even faster-paced clean energy agenda. I look forward to seeing everyone with an interest in clean energy, driving a new economy, and shrinking emissions and pollution as low as possible — all here in Washington, D.C., in 2024." - Scott Sklar, SOLAR 2024 Conference Chair, Professor & Sustainable Energy Director EEMI at The George Washington University, and founder of the Stella Group ltd.

Empowering diverse voices, SOLAR 2024 is set to explore critical themes integrating clean energy technology and policy, covering various focus areas and technical levels. Our speakers will deliver impactful presentations via keynote addresses, poster presentations, technical sessions, and engaging panel discussions.

Submit a Proposal Today

Professionals from public, private, and industrial sectors, students, and clean energy enthusiasts are invited to submit abstracts before the final deadline on December 1, 2023. Each submission will undergo review by the SOLAR 2024 Technical Review Committee. Selected speakers will be notified in mid-January. Those chosen for an oral presentation will have the option to submit a poster for display throughout the conference. Additionally, more panel discussions are planned to enhance the conference's interactivity, combined with social events alongside poster displays.

Join hundreds of energy leaders and submit a proposal to be part of the conversation by today. For more information about SOLAR 2024, visit ases.org/conference . For sponsorship inquiries or conference-related questions, please contact Ella Nielsen at conference@ases.org .

