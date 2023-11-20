Acceleration Academies Appoints Kelli Campbell as New Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Academies, the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled flexible education, announced today that Kelli Campbell will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer to accelerate growth and broaden impact to school districts and students.

Campbell spent 17 years at Discovery Education, the global leader in standards-based digital content for K-12 school districts, and most recently served as President of the company. As a career EdTech executive, she brings a demonstrated history of success leading the sales and marketing, product development and operations functions for pioneering educational technology organizations.

"After thorough succession planning and a comprehensive search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to take Acceleration Academies into its next stage of growth and expansion," said Steve King, co-founder of Daniels & King Ventures, the main funding source for Acceleration Academies. "Kelli has a track record of strong leadership in the EdTech industry, established relationships with K-12 school districts, and success in private equity value creation. We are confident that Kelli is the right leader to accelerate the company's growth opportunities."

The change in leadership comes as Acceleration Academies is rapidly expanding its school district partnerships nationwide to provide a flexible, supportive and personalized program for students who are not experiencing success in a traditional high school.

"As our organization has matured and we are serving a record number of students, we are excited to welcome additional leadership expertise to help us reach the next level. We must support our accelerated growth so that we can serve more students and school districts, while maintaining the efficacy and integrity of our model," states current CEO and co-founder Steve Campbell.

Co-founders Steve Campbell and Dr. Joseph Wise will remain actively involved in the business.

"Acceleration Academies is an extraordinary company that is positively impacting the lives of young adults who struggle in a traditional school setting," said Kelli Campbell, Acceleration Academies' incoming CEO. "Throughout my career I have championed equity in education. Acceleration Academies provides the necessary supports to help remove obstacles so that students can not only graduate from high school but be prepared for post-secondary and job success. I am tremendously excited for the opportunity to support the mission and help expand the number of students that we serve."

Founded in 2014, Acceleration Academies is a national leader in re-engaging young adults not experiencing success in a traditional high school setting. We partner with school districts across the U.S. to offer dropout recovery and re-engagement services, credit recovery and a flexible, personalized alternative for students (and former students) to earn a customary district issued high school diploma. Our hybrid learning model and Cognia-accredited web-based curriculum allows students to receive in-person support at academy locations and work online anytime from anywhere. Students receive a dedicated social and emotional support system to remove impediments that have caused them to struggle in a traditional setting. Currently, Acceleration Academies has more than 5,000 students enrolled in 19 academies in seven states.

