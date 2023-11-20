Artist & SUPERCHARGED® CEO, Kwanza Jones, Presents Two New Tracks With A Powerful Message About Perseverance & Partnership

Kwanza Jones releases two new singles titled, "Charging Forward" and "Hey Boost Friend," highlighting the mission of SUPERCHARGED.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2023 -- SUPERCHARGED® By Kwanza Jones releases two new tracks titled, "Charging Forward" and "Hey Boost Friend." These songs carry powerful messages that encourage fans to keep moving forward and bring others along.

SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones music release: (PRNewswire)

Listen to " Charging Forward " and " Hey Boost Friend "

SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones presents two new tracks titled, "Charging Forward" and "Hey Boost Friend."

Although each song conveys a different message, when considered together, they form a unique statement that highlights the mission of Jones' company, SUPERCHARGED.

SUPERCHARGED by Kwanza Jones is a media, lifestyle, and personal development brand founded by Jones with a simple, yet ambitious vision – to be earth's most action-inspiring organization. It's a company that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community .

The impact organization creates songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

"Charging Forward" is a song about keeping up the momentum, pushing towards your goals, and overcoming all obstacles. Part of the song lyrics says, "I must be up to somethin', always grindin', always buildin', always chargin' forward. I don't ever wanna stop moving, and I don't look back. The second that you do it, then you're losing."

"Hey Boost Friend" is a song about being a support system for others and boosting them to be better. The lyrics of the song says, "I'll push you in the right direction. Won't let you back away. I know that we got a connection. I'll always be your strength."

Together, both songs form a single message that encourages fans to be the best that they can be, and while excelling, they should elevate others along the way. "No one ever succeeds alone. We all need a boost sometimes," said Jones.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $150 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | X (formerly Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends™ Community .

