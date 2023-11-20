Australian Footwear Brand, FRANKIE4, Opens First US Flagship Store in Seattle

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian, podiatrist-founded women's footwear brand, FRANKIE4, has just opened its first permanent retail store at the Bellevue Collection , located outside of Seattle, WA., further amplifying a presence in North America. This will be a permanent location following the success of its Bellevue Square pop-up location last Spring and Summer.

Frankie4’s Seattle Store, Photo via Frankie4 (PRNewswire)

Since its inception in 2010 by podiatrist Caroline McCulloch, the award-winning Australian footwear brand has gained a substantial following with its winning combination of customized comfort and beautifully crafted (with LWG-certified Gold and Silver rated leathers) shoes. The brand has amassed 100K 5-star reviews , proving that customers' testimonies are intrinsically linked to a brand's global success. Frankie4 has also recently launched key US wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom and J.Jill and the brand has the support of many celebrities including Kelly Clarkson who recently said the brand's boots were like 'walking on clouds.'

Frankie4's Seattle store is designed by JPC Architects and is bright, airy and elevated without feeling pretentious. Australian design nods within the 1,844 sq ft retail space include curated coffee tables books by renowned Australian photographer, Kara Rosenlund . The store's clean, modern interior combined with plenty of live plants and greenery is part of the brand's design concept globally and meant to inspire the idea of wellness and customers' well-being, the integral aspect of the brand's DNA.

"We spend a lot of time educating our team on the materials we use, why we use them, what are common foot pathologies that women will come into store with, and how our shoes can really change a woman's life. Most women consider some kind of pain in their feet to be 'normal'. Heel pain (plantar fasciitis) is extremely common in women and can be debilitating. Frankie4 exists because living with painful feet is not 'normal', and making the change to good-for-you, supportive footwear is a simple solution for so many. Our footwear has helped hundreds of thousands of women, and we look forward to helping many more women in our flagship US store," said Frankie4's Group Chief Executive Officer, Hilary McMillan.

As with all Frankie4 retail stores globally (there are currently 9 in Australia), the Bellevue store will offer expert fittings to all customers to provide a truly customized experience. "Our team has the tools to help women find the perfect fit for them. With most of our styles including our Sole Saver Pack , this enables us to adjust the fitting of the shoes then and there to accommodate different foot types. Whether wide, narrow, bunioned or somewhere in between, our Sole Saver Pack is a genius tool included with most of our enclosed styles when purchasing online as well," notes McMillan.

The Frankie4 Store is located at The Bellevue Collection, Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004. Unit Number BSQ2032.

Store Hours: M-Sat: 10am-9pm / Sun: 11am-7pm, p.206.708.1174

ABOUT FRANKIE4: Founded in 2010 by Australian podiatrist, Caroline McCulloch, FRANKIE4 has perfected technology and implemented it seamlessly into an expertly made shoe. McCulloch created the Sole Hero™️ Footbeds which lifts, cradles and cushions the heel, while its arch support goal is to help with better lower limb alignment. Cleverly hidden in the design are two-zones of cushioning with the aim to prevent pain points.

McCulloch also understood that no two feet are created equally and felt it was essential to develop customization so she designed the brand's proprietary Sole Saver Pack™ . It's a genius solution to help customers to mix-and-match according to their needs; whether that's for a narrow, regular, or wide fit.

FRANKIE4 is also serious about responsible production. The unique forefront foam lining featured in some shoes is a special re-engineered textile made from recycled water bottles and the footbeds in most slides are cleverly crafted with rice husk (which is an agricultural byproduct that can create disposal issues). The brand also uses LWG-certified leathers, recycled cotton in shoe laces and recycled packaging.

FRANKIE4 has been worn by Kelly Clarkson, Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Garner, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Roberts, Naomi Watts and others.

More store images available HERE: https://vivianhsuphotography.shootproof.com/gallery/frankie4bellevuesquare/home

Media Contact:

Liz Zelkowitz, liz@house-of.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frankie4