Epic Passes Go Off Sale Dec. 3. Don't Miss the Final Chance to Lock in a Pass for the Ski & Ride Season

Ski and ride at world-class resorts NOW OPEN, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge , Keystone and Park City Mountain

Buy an Epic Pass now and unlock discounted lodging rates with Vail Resorts' Pass Holder Exclusive Cyber Sale Nov. 21-27

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter is here, and if you are planning to ski or ride this season, you have less than two weeks to lock in your Epic Pass. Epic Passes – including the Epic Day Pass (1-7 days) which provides up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices – go off sale at 11:59 p.m. MT on Sunday, Dec. 3. Lock in a pass now and you can decide later when and where to ski and ride this season.

Whether planning to hit the slopes one day or every day, by purchasing a pass now, guests will get the best value, plus flexibility and benefits not offered with traditional lift tickets. That includes 20% off on-mountain dining, group ski and ride lessons, lodging, rentals and more with Epic Mountain Rewards. Skiers and riders can also use the new Mobile Pass technology on Vail Resorts new My Epic app this season – allowing them to skip the ticket window and get scanned hands free with their phones (read more below).

Those who buy their pass now will also unlock access to discounted lodging rates through Vail Resorts' Pass Holder Exclusive Cyber Sale from Nov. 21 – 27. The Pass Holder Exclusive Cyber Sale will offer up to 20% off lodging rates this winter season, plus an additional 20% off with Epic Mountain Rewards. Pass Holders will have discounted lodging options across Vail Resorts' portfolio of hotels, condos and premier vacation residences.

Consistent with last season, Vail Resorts will limit lift tickets every day, across each of its North American resorts, throughout the 2023/24 winter season to preserve the guest experience for Pass Holders. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Passes, including Epic Day Passes, will not be restricted beyond any peak dates excluded on a restricted pass. There will also be no impact to guests who enroll in ski and snowboard lessons that include lift access, or to Pass Holder benefit tickets.

2023/24 NORTH AMERICAN SEASON LAUNCH

Six of the company's resorts have already opened for the season with the right combination of snow, cold temperatures, snowmaking, and hard work by the company's passionate team members.

Keystone kicked off the season for Vail Resorts, opening on Nov. 1. Vail and Breckenridge followed on Nov. 10, and Park City Mountain, Stowe and Okemo opened on Nov. 17. More resorts are scheduled to open this week, including Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada. The season will continue through the spring, with Whistler Blackcomb and Breckenridge planning to stay open into May.

Debuting this season across Vail Resorts' portfolio of mountain resorts: a lift-served terrain expansion of 16 new trails in Keystone's Bergman Bowl, transformation of the Peak 8 Base Area at Breckenridge, a new high-speed 8-person Fitzsimmons Express chairlift at Whistler Blackcomb, a new fixed-grip quad at Stevens Pass replacing the iconic Kehr's Chair, and at Attitash, the much-anticipated Mountaineer, a high-speed, 4-passenger chairlift will open, replacing the Summit Triple.

Guest experiences will include 60th anniversary celebrations at Park City Mountain, the return of Ice Bars and Snow Bungalows at Vail, The Gondola Gallery by Epic at Stowe, Park City and Whistler Blackcomb, and much more.

YOUR PASS, NOW ON YOUR PHONE WITH THE NEW MY EPIC APP

New this season, the My Epic app with Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets is now available to download, allowing guests to use their phone to access the slopes.

Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets are hands-free options for skiers and riders to use at all 36 of Vail Resorts' owned and operated U.S. resorts for the 2023/24 season, with availability at Whistler Blackcomb to follow in future seasons. It allows guests to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate it in the new My Epic app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free in the lift line using Bluetooth® technology designed for low energy usage to minimize the impact on a phone's battery life. This season, to ensure a smooth transition, the company will continue to provide physical cards for passes and lift tickets to all guests. For guests choosing to use Mobile Pass this season, watch this video for some tips.

The My Epic app also offers a range of guest-favorite features, including interactive trail maps with GPS location tracking, and mountain and resort alerts, including operational information like grooming updates, terrain status, snow reports and conditions.

EPIC PASS OPTIONS

All 2023/24 Epic Pass products, including regional passes and day passes, are available now on the Epic Pass website. Some of the most popular passes include:

Epic Day Pass, starting as low as $44 per day, allows skiers and riders to build their own pass , choosing from one to seven days, resort access, and holidays or not. With an Epic Day Pass, you can lock in your access, and decide later when and where to go – without concern of a day selling out. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis. startingallows skiers and riders to, choosing from one to seven days, resort access, and holidays or not. With an Epic Day Pass, you can lock in your access, and decide later when and where to go – without concern of a day selling out. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis.

Epic Pass , $1,025 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 41 resorts, from local ski areas to bucket list destinations – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Crested Butte , Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass, Steven Springs and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride in Colorado , Les 3 Vallées in France , Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta in Italy , Ski Arlberg in Austria , and Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan , the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride.

Epic Local Pa ss , $795 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone , as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, plus 10 days total at Vail , Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb, and five days at Andermatt-Sedrun at no extra cost.

Northeast Value Pass , $603 , provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo, Wildcat, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain .

Tahoe Local Pass , $654 , provides access to resorts in Lake Tahoe and Colorado – including Northstar, Heavenly, Vail and more.

Epic Military Pass, $205 , for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, or $564 for Veterans and their dependents, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated mountains. This includes Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis.

Guests can purchase Epic Pass products using Epic FlexPay, which enables payment via low monthly installments with zero down payment and zero interest [1] .

All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions . Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or multi-resort access of passes.

No resorts on the Epic Pass will require reservations, except for Telluride. Reservations for Telluride are available to book on the Epic Pass website.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com , or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

[1] Uplift T&Cs: US only–All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders. Privacy Policy. Terms of Use.

Epic Pass T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details.

[2] The Pass Holder Exclusive Cyber Sale spans arrival dates throughout the winter season. Restrictions and exclusions apply may apply. See full terms and conditions at http://snow.com/hospitality/terms.

