FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH WELCOMES 2024 WITH ALL-STAR NEW YEAR'S EVE PERFORMANCES BY CARDI B AND GRYFFIN, PREMIUM DINING, AND FAMILY PARTY PACKAGES

Tickets on sale NOW as Miami's iconic oceanfront destination and BleauLive entertainment series presents Cardi B and Gryffin for a poolside 2023 sendoff to remember

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the iconic luxury resort destination situated on 22 oceanfront acres in the heart of Miami Beach, along with BleauLive entertainment series, will welcome 2024 with one of South Florida's most anticipated New Year's Eve events – a night of high-octane live entertainment, premium dining and open bar packages, and a family experience that leaves no excuses for staying home. On Sunday, December 31, the iconic Cardi B will take the stage on the resort's legendary oceanfront poolscape, along with world-renowned DJ Gryffin, ringing in 2024 with a virtual ball drop and countdown as the champagne flows. The party continues by the pool through 2 a.m.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach (PRNewswire)

"New Year's Eve is the ultimate celebration and Cardi B is the preeminent, crowd-pleasing performer," says Phil Goldfarb, Chief Operating Officer of Fontainebleau Development. "We are thrilled to welcome this legendary talent to the stage, as well as the powerhouse DJ, Gryffin, for an evening that, unlike other parties, will be an all-ages experience, so that every guest has a place to raise a glass and welcome a New Year alongside friends and family.

"With past artists including Lady Gaga, Drake, and Justin Bieber, New Year's Eve at Fontainebleau Miami Beach is one of the most talked about events of the season," continues Goldfarb, "and with Cardi B and Gryffin this year, we are excited to raise the bar and provide another memorable experience."

A variety of ticket and table packages are available for the evening. Premium tickets, starting at $200, include a premium open bar for guests 21 and over. Doors open at 9 p.m. The VIP Experience includes multiple reserved table and cabana options for guests that want to be poolside, stage side, or on the lawn. VIP Experience packages range from $5,000 to $35,000 and include a premium beverage package, and tableside service. Fontainebleau Miami Beach is also offering a Family Experience that includes a buffet dinner (from 8 p.m. through 11 p.m.) and premium open bar for guests 21 and over. Family Experience tickets are priced at $349 per person, with VIP Family tables, featuring a dedicated server and reserved seating, start at $6,000.

Three acclaimed Fontainebleau Miami Beach restaurants – Prime 54, Mirabella, and Hakkasan – will also welcome New Year's Eve guests with a pre-fixed menu and champagne menu offered in two seatings — 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – priced at $195 for the early celebration and $295 for the later seating. The 9 p.m. seating at all three restaurants includes party favors and a midnight toast for a truly memorable celebration.

Tickets to Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Year's Eve celebration can be purchased via fontainebleau.com/nye.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamour and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach merges striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a vibrant guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach boasts 1,504 guestrooms and suites appointed with lavish amenities; the world-renowned LIV™ Nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges including AAA Four Diamond signature restaurant Hakkasan; the 40,000-square-foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic oceanfront pool-scape offering lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend escapes. For general information or accommodations at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

Media Contact:

Carma Connected

fontainebleau@carmaconnected.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fontainebleau Miami Beach