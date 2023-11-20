Piggly Wiggly of the South will Begin Selling A-GAME Beverages in December

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages, Inc.'s ("A-GAME") beverages will hit shelves in 265 southern Piggly Wiggly locations spanning across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Louisiana starting next month. Over half of America's first true self-service grocery store locations will carry a lineup of six flavors, all formulated with sea salt for natural electrolytes and eight essential vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates to provide the ultimate hydration experience.

(PRNewswire)

"A-GAME is so excited that our product will be sold in Piggly Wiggly. This partnership solidifies our strong staple in the southeast. We will continue to bring our clean hydration drink to the market to help all the athletes and weekend warriors reach their optimal potential and bring their A-GAME," said A-GAME's Chairman of the Board, Johnny Damon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion.

The Piggly Wiggly store lineup features beloved A-GAME flavors: Tropical, Strawberry Lemonade, Dragon Fruit and Grape, as well as Zero Sugar Tropical and Zero-Sugar Strawberry Lemonade.

The partnership marks great significance for A-GAME in the southeast. Having various store locations for consumers to walk into and purchase a product creates an extensive and important network for customers and investors alike. This partnership is the beginning of plans for A-GAME to increase its presence in the southeast as demand rapidly grows.

A-GAME is an innovative, premium sports drink that is designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. A-GAME is made with 8 essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and a variety of delicious, unique flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME.

To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at mcaraway@drinkagame.com .

About Piggly Wiggly

Building on its more than 100-year history in the grocery business, Piggly Wiggly® continues to grow its presence with stores throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model. This unique grocery store offers the selection and assortment of a national chain, with the service and local customization of a community-based retailer. Each store contains specialized local assortments to meet local shoppers' needs.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues or results of operation or stock value.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A-GAME Beverages Inc.