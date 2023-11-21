Ispire Technology Inc. Announces Participation in the 12th Annual MJBizCon Expo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ispire Technology Inc. ("Ispire" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in the development and commercialization of vaping technology and precision dosing, announced that the Company will be participating in the 12th annual Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo ("MJBizCon"), taking place from Tuesday, November 28, 2023 through Friday, December 1, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Members of Inspire's senior management team, including Co-Chief Executive Officer Michael Wang, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Machock, Chief Operating Officer Ted Rouhani, Chief Legal Officer Steven Przybyla and Head of Product Greg McNiel, will be hosting meetings during MJBizCon.

Ispire's team will also showcase its award winning Ispire ONE systems as well as its complete line of cartridges, disposables, batteries and dabbing products at booth #8018. MJBizCon runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ispire's management, please contact Ispire's Investor Relations at ir@getispire.com

About Ispire Technology Inc.

Ispire is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The Company's operating subsidiaries own or license more than 200 patents received or filed globally. Ispire's tobacco products are marketed under the Aspire brand name and are sold worldwide (except in the U.S., People's Republic of China and Russia) primarily through its global distribution network. The Company's cannabis products are marketed under the Ispire brand name primarily on an original design manufacturer (ODM) basis to other cannabis vapor companies. Ispire sells its cannabis vaping hardware only in the U.S., and it recently commenced its marketing activities in Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.ispiretechnology.com or follow Ispire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "strategy," "future," "likely" or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties including those regarding: the Company's ability to collect its accounts receivable in a timely manner, the Company's business strategies, the ability of the Company to market to the Ispire ONE™, Ispire ONE™'s success if meeting its goals, the ability of its customers to derive the anticipated benefits of the Ispire ONE™ and the success of their products on the markets; the Ispire ONE™ proving to be safe, and the risk and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Ispire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023 and any subsequent filings which Ispire makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in the press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in the press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

For more information, kindly contact:

Investor Relations

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

ispire@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-2947

inspire@kcsa.com





View original content:

SOURCE Ispire Technology Inc.