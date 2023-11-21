Penn Foster Group Achieves Dual Recognition as Two of its Brands Secure Spots on Newsweek's List of America's Top Online Learning Providers 2024

SCRANTON, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster Group, a provider of digital and data-driven learning solutions that aim to meet learners where they are and help prepare them for in-demand skills and jobs, proudly announced that two of its online learning brands, Penn Foster and CareerStep, have been named to Newsweek's distinguished list of America's Top Online Learning Providers for 2024 .

In collaboration with the esteemed global data firm Statista, Newsweek conducted a survey of over 9,000 learners, evaluating 200 online colleges and universities to identify the top 50 organizations. Newsweek's rigorous evaluation process highlights institutions that demonstrate exceptional dedication to providing high-quality education, cutting-edge technology, and an unwavering commitment to student success.

Penn Foster is renowned for its flexible, self-paced high school and career upskilling education solutions that span a variety of in-demand industries, including skilled trades and the veterinary field. Penn Foster also proudly offers a high school diploma program for students who speak English as a second language, allowing learners to simultaneously achieve two building blocks for success: a high school diploma and English proficiency.

Penn Foster has provided distance education since 1890 when founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered it by offering training by mail for coal miners to receive necessary skills for safer jobs. Penn Foster, and now Penn Foster Group, has a long history of fostering learners to reach their goals, looking to the future to help them reach their full potential.

CareerStep specializes in providing online education and training programs in healthcare-related fields, such as medical coding, billing, pharmacy technology, and more. CareerStep earned four stars in Newsweek's ratings, and Penn Foster earned five.

"We're thrilled to see both Penn Foster and CareerStep acknowledged on Newsweek's list of America's Top Online Learning Providers," said Stacy Caldwell, Leader of Operations and Academics at Penn Foster Group. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing quality education that transforms learner outcomes and opens doors to educational and career opportunities. We are proud of the collective efforts of our teams in delivering innovative and impactful learning experiences."

In April 2023, Penn Foster unveiled its new name and brand identity as Penn Foster Group, bringing together the institution's education and career training brands under one roof to expand access to thoughtful, proven, flexible online learning that works for partners looking to expand their workforce and learners looking to change their lives. The dual acknowledgment by Newsweek further solidifies Penn Foster Group's position as a leader in the dynamic landscape of digital education.

At Penn Foster Group, we are transforming online learning to help learners by bringing together Penn Foster, CareerStep, Ashworth College, James Madison High School, the New York Institute of Photography, the New York Institute of Art and Design, and other education platforms. Together, we create a path to greater economic mobility through real-world skills and knowledge that enable them to achieve long-term success in the workplaces of the future. Our history dates back to 1890 when our founder, Thomas Foster, pioneered distance education by offering training by mail for coal miners to get the necessary skills for safer jobs. Today, with the partners who use our education and training programs, we continue that mission of providing accessible training and education for in-demand skills and are building a workforce that's prepared for the future job market.

