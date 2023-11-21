TMX Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Luc Fortin, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading at TMX Group, along with his team members, opened the market to celebrate Canada's Financial Literacy Month and the conclusion of the Montréal Exchange Options Trading Simulation Contest.

The virtual contest attracted more than 1700 participants from across the country who were given a virtual portfolio valued at $100K. During the eight-week period, the participants learned about options, strategized, and traded to earn the highest possible returns, competing for weekly cash prizes of $500, as well as the grand prize of $10K and the title of Canada's Top Options Trader. Montréal Exchange congratulates Vickesh Thind, from Ontario, the contest's grand prize winner and Canada's Top Options Trader. Additionally, TMX would like to remind Canadians that November is a perfect opportunity to invest in their financial well-being and set goals for their finances.

