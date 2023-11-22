Meet some of the scientists collaborating on the research supporting the safe use of fragrance ingredients

RIFM's free interactive online Science Symposium provides an in-depth look into the science supporting fragrance safety

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon the success of last year's event, The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) will hold its second virtual Annual Science Symposium on November 29, 2023, focusing on international collaborations.

RIFM's 2nd Annual Science Symposium logo

Register now for RIFM's 2nd Annual Science Symposium.

"Since its founding in 1966, RIFM has prioritized collaborative research and safety evaluation, drawing on the expertise of scientists worldwide," explains RIFM's President, Anne Marie Api. "While individual scientists have made world-changing discoveries, the overwhelming majority of scientific progress is the product of cooperation, including data sharing and collaboration."

RIFM's Safety Assessment Manager, Danielle Botelho, concurs, "Our scientists strive to ensure the safe use of fragrances while avoiding testing on animals. We rely heavily on international collaborations when developing, refining, and verifying non-animal methods. Our Science Symposium provides an opportunity for fragrance safety stakeholders worldwide to meet and discuss our ongoing work together with some of them."

Four collaborators join RIFM's Skin Sensitization Team for Breakout: New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) for Potency Assessment in Skin Sensitization: Andy Forreryd (SenzaGen); Andreas Natsch (Givaudan); Cindy Ryan (ToxTech Solutions); and Shashi Donthamsetty (IFF).

RIFM's Photo Safety Team welcomes Allison Hilberer (Institute for In Vitro Sciences) to Strategic New Approach Methodologies in Photo Safety.

Stefan Pfuhler (Procter & Gamble) joins RIFM's Genotoxicity Team to present the work done on Naturals as a Collaboration in the HESI Botanical Safety Consortia (Genotoxicity Subgroup).

When: 8:00 am – 12:00 noon, Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Where: https://events.hubilo.com/weve-got-it-covered/register

The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's fragrance ingredient Safety Assessment program draws from its comprehensive database of over 75,000 references, more than 135,000 human health and environmental studies, and the existing scientific literature. All of RIFM's findings are reviewed and approved by an independent panel of academic experts, The Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety ( fragrancesafetypanel.org ), with no ties to the fragrance industry, and submitted for peer-reviewed publication in the scientific literature. In addition, all of RIFM's published Safety Assessments and Research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com .

