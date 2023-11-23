An affordable 4K Cinema Experience for All: Paris Rhône Unveiled The world's first LCD True 4K Projector

An affordable 4K Cinema Experience for All: Paris Rhône Unveiled The world's first LCD True 4K Projector

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Rhône, a renowned brand of home & kitchen appliances, has proudly announced the addition of the SP005, a new LCD 4K projector to its product collection.

Paris rhone SP005 LCD True 4K Projector Specifications (PRNewswire)

Set to launch in late November, this device will carry an MSRP of $699, which will be the first batch-produced LCD 4K projector in the market, a real game-changer in home entertainment affordability.

For an LCD projector to achieve 4K resolution, it faces intricate technical challenges, particularly when working with compact LED light source projectors. The most significant challenges lie in addressing issues related to brightness and image quality, internal optical structure, comprehensive system integration, and other technical aspects while ensuring an exceptional viewing experience at minimal costs.

Currently, the majority of 4K projectors in the market utilize DLP projection and are typically priced at over $2,000, making them unaffordable for the average household. While the Paris Rhône LCD 4K projector SP005 comes with an unbeatable price of $699, aiming to bring the 4K viewing experience to everyone. Therefore, the Paris Rhône LCD 4K projector marks a 'milestone' achievement both in the advancement of LCD projection and the adoption of 4K image quality in the market.

"The Paris Rhône SP005, 4K LCD Projector represents a breakthrough in bringing a high-quality 4K projector to budget-conscious consumers." said Maggie Ma, Vice President of Paris Rhône, "Our goal at Paris Rhône is to make technology that enriches lives, and the Paris Rhône SP005 embodies that commitment. We believe that everyone should have access to an affordable, immersive home theater experience, and the Paris Rhône SP005 delivers just that."

True 4K UHD Resolution with HDR 10+

Featuring a crisp true 4K UHD resolution, the Paris Rhône SP005 delivers every scene in a stunning array of lifelike colors, with exceptional contrast and intricate details. Paired with HDR10+ capability, it offers an ultra-realistic viewing experience, whether users are gaming, watching movies, or streaming videos.

Cinema-like Images of up to 200 inches

With a projection size of up to 200 inches, it can instantly transform any room into a home entertainment system. The immersive experience is further elevated by 600 ANSI lumens and advanced Light Engine technology, ensuring sharper images and true-to-life colors, all within an affordable package.

Android TV 9.0 with 7000+ Massive Apps

Plus, with the built-in Android TV 9.0, the SP005 simplifies streaming through access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney+, and an extensive library of over 7000+ apps, with no gap between traditional projectors and smart entertainment.

24W Speakers - Home Theater Audio Solution

SP005 incorporates 3D Soundscape, and is complemented by dual 12W customized speakers, providing optimal audio and reducing the need for additional sound equipment.

Intelligent Screen Adaption Technology

Furthermore, to accommodate varying display environments and the need for portability, the technology incorporates auto keystone correction and autofocus, ensuring instant recalibration and clarity when users move the projector, along with obstacle avoidance for a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

In addition, Paris Rhône SP005 utilizes Wi-Fi 6 for faster data transfer speeds and offers versatile connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, including the latest models like iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and other upcoming devices.

Don't miss your opportunity to enhance your entertainment setup without breaking the bank. Get yours at ONLY $499 on Amazon starting on Nov 22nd, as well as the Paris Rhône brand store.

PR Contacts: For images or to request a review sample, please contact us at:

Marketing team

marketing@parisrhone.com

Stay updated on our latest developments by following us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paris Rhône