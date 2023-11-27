SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Farfetch Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch") (NYSE: FTCH) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong (PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Vincent Wong) (PRNewswire)

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Farfetch, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/farfetch-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56665&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Farfetch includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (ii) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (iii) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (iv) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch's revenue and gross merchandise value growth; (v) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 19, 2023

Aggrieved Farfetch investors only have until December 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong