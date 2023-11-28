Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett Receives Chairman's Award from Research & Development Council of New Jersey

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health system, is proud to announce that CEO Robert C. Garrett received the 2023 Chairman's Award from the Research & Development Council of New Jersey . Mr. Garrett was recognized for his positive impact on healthcare outcomes and medical innovations in the state of New Jersey and was lauded by Gov. Phil Murphy and former New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

"From Edison to Einstein and all of the other Nobel laureates we have produced in the Garden State, we can all take tremendous pride in these collective contributions," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "At Hackensack Meridian Health, our mission is to transform healthcare and be the leader of positive change. This award salutes this mission and our teams of researchers, physicians, nurses and other healthcare heroes who live it every day."

The Chairman's Award was established in 2001 to honor an individual for outstanding effort and leadership in uniting industry, academia, and the state in pursuit of enhancing and emphasizing a research-based economy in New Jersey.

"This honor is certainly richly deserved,'' said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. "For over four decades, Bob has put the health and well being of his fellow New Jerseyans above everything else. Bob's visionary leadership has been a gamechanger for Hackensack Meridian Health, allowing it to expand and serve even more patients in innovative and compassionate ways."

Mr. Garrett received the medal at the Research & Development Council of New Jersey's 44th Edison Awards Ceremony & Reception on Wednesday, November 15 at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City.

"Leadership is about change, it's not about maintaining the status quo,'' said Judith Persichilli, former New Jersey Health Commissioner. "Change is difficult and it takes a leader with confidence and resilience and that's what Bob has shown through the years to bring Hackensack Meridian Health to national and even international prominence.''

Past recipients include: PSEG's former Chairman, President & CEO Dr. Ralph Izzo, Celgene's former Chairman CEO Dr. Sol Barer, New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy, Commissioner Persichilli, Merck Executive Chairman Kenneth Frazier, and former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean.

"As the Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey's largest health care network, Bob Garrett's efforts have had a tremendous impact on health care outcomes and medical innovation in the state," said Anthony S. Cicatellio, President, Research & Development Council of New Jersey. "From the launch of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the merger with the Carrier Clinic, and the creation of the Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Bob's leadership is having a direct and positive impact on the people of our great state. It is for this and more that we wish to honor him with the Research & Development Council's Chairman's Award."

Since 1962, the Research & Development Council has worked to advance research and development (R&D) throughout New Jersey. The annual awards ceremony celebrated R&D and STEM in New Jersey and also recognized the contributions of many other innovators, scientists and researchers from across the state.

Frank Fekete, chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, praised Garrett for ensuring that New Jersey residents can obtain high-quality innovative healthcare without leaving the state.

"Bob's vision resulted in a network with 18 hospitals, 36,000 team members, a nationally recognized Center for Discovery and Innovation and the first private medical school opening in decades in New Jersey,'' Fekete said. "This is another well deserved recognition and we are so proud to have Bob as our CEO.''

"As we emerge from the pandemic, we continue to embrace this philosophy: Innovation is the only way forward," added Garrett. "I cannot imagine a more exciting moment in healthcare, in medicine, and in discovery and innovation. These are truly transformational times, and I salute all of the experts who are helping us live our mission."

