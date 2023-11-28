Launch of Altair® RapidMiner® 2023 Platform Delivers Next-Generation Generative AI Capabilities

Updates include auto-clustering, expanded SAS, Python, and R coding capabilities, and more

TROY, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) announced that Altair® RapidMiner®, its data analytics and AI platform, is becoming more integrated, more powerful, and easier to use thanks to a new series of groundbreaking updates.

The upgrades to Altair RapidMiner elevate the platform’s capabilities to a new level and further solidify its position as a comprehensive, end-to-end, and one-of-a-kind offering within the data analytics and AI sector. By giving users of all skill levels and personas more powerful and user-friendly access to low- and no-code capabilities, Altair RapidMiner is a game-changing ecosystem for organizations in all industries. (PRNewswire)

"The upgrades to Altair RapidMiner elevate the platform's capabilities to a new level and further solidify its position as a comprehensive, end-to-end, and one-of-a-kind offering within the data analytics and AI sphere," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "By giving users of all skill levels and personas more powerful and user-friendly access to low- and no-code capabilities, Altair RapidMiner is a game-changing ecosystem for organizations in all industries, helping them reduce friction and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

New, Advanced Tools for Integrating LLMs into Business Applications

Solutions in the Altair RapidMiner ecosystem with AI embedded now deliver generative AI capabilities, allowing users to simplify their workflow design and build unique versions of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT using their own data.

For example, a global enterprise can create a version of ChatGPT fine-tuned to their nomenclature, product universe, applications, and clients. The Altair RapidMiner platform also utilizes ChatGPT's new API so users can enable further customization without needing to write any code. In addition, users can access all 300,000 Hugging Face models with a single click and fine-tune models with billions of parameters. Altair RapidMiner also utilizes LLMs to improve the overall experience: users can simply state desired data transformations and the software creates the appropriate workflow automatically.

Expanded AutoML and No-Code Development Features Bring Data Science to Everyone

Altair RapidMiner's comprehensive AutoML toolset now supports automated clustering in addition to predictive modeling, feature engineering, and time series forecasting. The intuitive wizard-based user experience empowers users new to machine learning to build production ready models.

The software also supports one-click deployment of AutoML models and simplifies operating predictive models trained with AutoML as REST API endpoints. Non-expert users like data analysts and citizen data scientists can deploy and integrate machine learning models in seconds using Altair RapidMiner's pre-configured deployment settings.

Additionally, Altair RapidMiner now provides a wizard-based tool for building Altair's unique, patented, and highly explainable decision trees. These enable users without data science backgrounds to visualize complex interactions within data and understand how an AI model produces its output. Users can grow trees automatically, find the best splits, delete splits, and save scoring workflows.

Streamlined Coding Experience for the SAS Language, Python, and R

Altair RapidMiner also includes Altair SLC™, an alternative SAS language environment, with a complete integrated development environment plus low- and no-code tools to support advanced analytics features, high productivity, and short development and deployment cycles. With Altair SLC, it's now easier than ever for enterprises to move to a flexible, modern analytics platform with minimal business impact. The enhanced Python API allows users to test and run SAS language code from within their Python development environment.

Additionally, Altair RapidMiner's workspaces capability introduces a new development paradigm for Python developers in Altair® AI Cloud™. Workspaces comprise interactive coding sessions which allow developers to use a standard IDE to develop production-ready Python code based on governed, centrally provisioned Python environments. To execute their code, users can easily specify and spin up compute resources to fit their needs, including selecting GPU hardware for complex modeling tasks like image processing, large-language modeling, or similar functions.

New, Powerful Tools for Historical and Live Data Visualization

Altair® Panopticon™, Altair RapidMiner's comprehensive data visualization and streaming analytics solution, offers a streamlined user interface, including a new generation of data visualization parts, new layout templates and tools, and new style settings that make building, publishing, and using dashboards more intuitive than ever. These improvements mean designers can spend less time on setup and focus on building and deploying better-looking, easier-to-understand dashboards.

Moreover, analysts can better analyze large, complex, and fast-changing datasets, spot outliers and anomalies, and gain new insights into their data quickly. Panopticon displays data – including cloud data, file data, big data, and streaming data – as it happens, using in-memory caching without middle storage. It offers in-memory data blending, combining data from disparate sources, and allows users to visualize more data points than ever. Its data governance capability gives users access to the same dashboard but with individualized data content. It also allows users to move seamlessly in and out of the tool to and from other browser-based systems.

Continued Investment in Patented Data Extraction and Prep

Altair RapidMiner continues its more than 30-year record of data extraction and preparation advancement – with Altair® Monarch® – offering improved performance and security, including direct read/write support for Azure Blob storage, Google Cloud storage, Oracle Cloud storage, and Azure Active Directory. With its advanced PDF to Excel functionality and ability to extract core banking system and accounting reports, Monarch continues to be a market leader.

To learn more about Altair RapidMiner, visit https://altair.com/altair-rapidminer. To learn more about Altair's data analytics and AI capabilities, visit https://altair.com/data-analytics.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

