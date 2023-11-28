RIBOLI FAMILY WINES NAMES DAN GOLDSTONE AS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER (CPO)

20 -year Consumer Product Goods and Alcohol Beverage veteran will lead Human Resources at Riboli Family Wines

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines has announced that Dan Goldstone has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief People Officer (CPO), responsible for leading all human resources functions for the company starting immediately.

Goldstone will report to Steve Riboli, Owner/President of Riboli Family Wines.

Goldstone brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to the Riboli Family of brands, most recently as Senior Vice President and Corporate Affairs, at Chicken of the Sea where he led the Human Resources Function for Thai Union's companies in North America. Prior to that he was the director of human resources for the U.S., Canada and Latin America divisions of Treasury Wine Estates, one of the world's largest wine companies. He held senior human resources roles at Bright View Corporation, the nation's leading commercial landscaping company; Brown-Forman Corporation, parent company to Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey; and E. & J. Gallo Winery, the largest exporter of California Wines.

As a foremost human resources expert, Goldstone offers specialized skills in talent management, training & development, talent acquisition, organizational development, cultural engagement, diversity equity and inclusion, crisis management, strategy, shared resources and human resources business partnering.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Dan into our rich tradition of success at Riboli Family Wines to the newly created position of Chief People Officer. Dan brings with him tremendous leadership and a diverse background to enable the further growth of our people and brands. Said Riboli "His wealth of experience will be critical to growing the capabilities of our people that fuels their success and the success of our high-performance culture at the company."

Goldstone, who resides in (Orange County) Calif., graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor's degree in political science. He recently completed the Human Capital and Effective Organizations Leadership program at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and is a lifelong learner, who believes in the importance of service leadership to enable individual and organizational success.

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes the Riboli Fine Wines division including CA estate-based brands from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards and Imported wines representing family growers committed to sustainable and organic practices , as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand in the USi. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

1 Source: Impact Databank 2022.

