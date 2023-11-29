Infor to Deliver CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise to ICA Sweden --- Shortly the Solution Will Be Behind Every Third Product Delivery in Sweden

Infor solution will replace ICA Sweden's self-developed IT system with industry-specific, cloud-based distribution capabilities

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with ICA Sweden to support its logistics infrastructure and IT modernization. At the same time, the agreement strengthens Infor's position in the Swedish market for business systems in retail and distribution.

"ICA Sweden has a huge delivery responsibility towards both customers and traders, and we take that very seriously," says Richard Belec, program owner for the ERP program at ICA Sweden. "Therefore, we have been extremely careful in both selection and evaluation of the partner who will help us move our IT solutions to the cloud. With Infor, we get a good solution that is able to meet most of our needs as standard, and we feel that our cultures match each other very well and paves the way for a successful collaboration."

ICA Sweden is Sweden's leading grocery player. Its business idea is to be the leading retail company focusing on food and meals. With about 1,300 stores and a market share of about 36 percent, ICA Sweden is the leading grocery company in the country. The business is run together with independent ICA retailers who own and run their own stores and meet customers through locally adapted concepts and offers.

The agreement to deploy Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise is part of this process and means that distribution and finance are placed in a cloud-based multi-tenant cloud environment. Unlike generic solutions, Infor's solutions are industry specific. For ICA Sweden, this means that as much as 70 percent of its specific requirements are delivered right out of the box.

"Infor considers ICA Sweden as one of Sweden's crown jewels, and we look forward to an outstanding journey together," says Malte Ekedahl, SVP and GM at Infor in the Nordics. "We expect that, together, we will create a new best practice for modern distribution solutions. We see major movements in this market right now and are in discussions with several significant players."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution-enterprise

