Blue Run Spirits' 12 Days of Bourbon Returns with Limited-Edition Bourbon Drops Plus New Premium Holiday Gift Calendar

Blue Run Spirits releases LTO Gifting Calendar Complete With Whiskey-Lover Essentials for a Lucky Few

GEORGETOWN, Ky., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Run Spirits is celebrating this holiday season with the third annual release of their highly anticipated 12 Days of Bourbon series. This final whiskey release of the year features a dozen single barrel, barrel proof bourbons from acclaimed distiller, Jim Rutledge. Plus, the award-winning bourbon brand is introducing a whole new way to extend your premium bourbon experience throughout the season with the first-ever Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar. Valued at $200 this calendar is complete with 12 bourbon-inspired gifts and available in limited quantities as a gift with purchase of Blue Run High Rye bourbon starting Dec 12.

To kick off December, for 12 days Blue Run will be dropping their annual group of highly limited-edition bourbons derived from a dozen different single barrels of barrel proof bourbons with a variety of unique profiles. (PRNewswire)

To kick off December, for 12 days Blue Run will be dropping their annual group of highly limited-edition bourbons derived from a dozen different single barrels of barrel proof bourbons with a variety of unique profiles. Sales for these limited edition bourbons will go live Friday, December 1 at 3:00PM EST at https://www.bluerunspirits.com/shop/12days.

"Our 12 Days of Bourbon drops are always an exciting moment for us and Blue Run fans. Not only does it bring excitement for Blue Run around the holiday season, but fans get to experience rich and bold flavors with each expression," said Mike Montgomery, Co-founder of Blue Run Spirits and Vice President, Coors Spirits Company. "We're honored to make the holidays brighter with the 12 Days of Bourbon collection."

The 2023 12 Days of Bourbon line up includes:

Spiced & Spiked

All the Gold Rings

Mistletoe Miracles

Fully Lit

Rockin Around

Karamu's Feast

Punch Bowl

Eighth Day

Grandma's House

Midnight Massive

Blue X-Mas

Sleighing It

On the 12th and final day of the 12 Days of Bourbon Collection drop, Blue Run Spirits is making this year's celebrations even brighter with their first-ever Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar. An exclusive gift with a purchase* of Blue Run High Rye bourbon on BlueRunSpirts.com, the Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar is packed with luxury items that are sure to impress. Each gift is curated specifically to elevate the whiskey drinking experience and will give whiskey lovers everything they need to enjoy their favorite drink this holiday season. The Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar includes a full bottle of Blue Run High Rye bourbon to give a loved one, a variety of samples from the 2023 12 Days of Bourbon expressions, tasting glasses, a flask, an ornament, and steak service for two.

"Blue Run fans everywhere mark their calendars for our 12 Days of Bourbon drops with most expressions historically selling out within minutes," said Alan Bremerkamp, Director of Marketing, Coors Spirits Company. "But this year, we wanted to extend that love of bourbon beyond those initial 12 days. With our first ever Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar, we've created the ultimate luxury bourbon seasonal calendar perfect for whiskey connoisseurs, lovers of the finer things in life, or the friend who already has seemingly everything. Grab one for your loved one or even yourself before they are gone!"

These limited-edition calendars will be available exclusively at https://www.bluerunspirits.com/shop/holiday-calendar. Valued at $200, the first ten people to purchase High Rye bourbon for $99 each day at 9am EST from 12/12-12/15 will receive this specialty gift. Available in select states as supplies last. The calendars will arrive just in time to put a bow on your holiday celebrations.

Find Blue Run Spirits online at http://www.bluerunspirits.com, and on social media: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The first ten people to purchase Blue Run High Rye Bourbon each day at 9am EST at https://www.bluerunspirits.com/shop/holiday-calendar will receive a Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar. 40 total gifts available from 12/12-12-15. To be eligible to receive gift with purchase valued at $200, purchaser must be 21+ years of age and reside in the following legally authorized states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois (limited to certain zip codes), Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan (limited to certain zip codes), Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma (limited to certain zip codes), Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island (limited to certain zip codes), Texas (limited to certain zip codes), Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming. Purchase does not guarantee a gift. First come, first served while supplies last.

ABOUT BLUE RUN SPIRITS

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an evolution of the traditional spirits company, creating award-winning bourbon and rye whiskies through time-honored traditions matched with inclusive, forward-looking vision. It all starts with the whiskey itself, carefully crafted by Blue Run Distillery Consultant and Liquid Advisor, Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. That precious liquid is then housed in striking packaging adorned with Blue Run's signature butterfly medallion, marking the metamorphosis of a centuries-old industry as Blue Run reaches across the bar to welcome today's younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg.

ABOUT COORS SPIRITS CO.

Coors Spirits Co. was established in 2023 to house Molson Coors' growing spirits division as part of the company's shift from a beer company to a total beverage company. Molson Coors' entry into spirits began with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, which gained quick accolades that included Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In spring 2023, the company added Barmen 1873 Bourbon (a reference to the hometown of Coors Brewing founder Adolph Coors and the year he established the brewery in Golden, Colo.) to its lineup. And in August of 2023, Molson Coors acquired Blue Run Spirits of Georgetown, Ky, a distiller of luxury bourbons and rye whiskies to complement the portfolio. Further innovation is planned for the years to come.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Blue Run is introducing a whole new way to extend your premium bourbon experience throughout the season with the first-ever Blue Run Holiday Gift Calendar. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Run Spirits