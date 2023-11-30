DaVita's 'Move It With Purpose' Event Achieves Record-Breaking Participation to Support Life-Saving Care

Since 2007, DaVita has raised millions and impacted thousands globally through annual activity-based events

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced the success of its 2023 Move It With Purpose (MIWP) event. MIWP is an annual community-driven initiative that brings together DaVita teammates, friends, family members, and the kidney care community to support Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita to support the prevention and treatment of chronic disease.

The month-long event challenges participants to "Move It" by engaging in a physical activity of their choice. This year's fundraiser achieved record-breaking participation, with more than 6,400 movers logging nearly 400,000 total miles. Collectively, participants raised more than $750,000 for Bridge of Life this year alone, bringing the total funds raised since 2007 to more than $15 million.

"We are exceptionally grateful for the generous support from DaVita, our sponsors and all who participated in MIWP this year, and every year," said Lori Vaclavik, executive director for Bridge of Life. "Thanks to the outstanding turnout, we are able to broaden our global impact in chronic disease prevention and treatment to underserved communities who need it most."

Until 2020, DaVita hosted Tour DaVita, an annual bicycling race in which hundreds of participants rode to raise money for Bridge of Life each year. In 2022, DaVita expanded Tour DaVita to MIWP to enable participants the opportunity to engage through the activity of their choice, from anywhere in the country.

The funds raised through the event help strengthen Bridge of Life's mission to provide life-saving care to those in need around the world and contribute directly to the fight against chronic illness. From Bangladesh to Belize, South Africa to Vietnam, Bridge of Life offers a variety of services, including providing essential screenings, delivering vital medications and facilitating chronic disease prevention education. During Bridge of Life's 17-year history, the concerted efforts of 3,000 volunteers and the generous support of numerous donors have empowered the nonprofit to extend its impact to 34 countries, transforming the lives of nearly 150,000 individuals around the world.

2023 Move It With Purpose sponsors include AmerisourceBergen, CSL Vifor, WellDyne, Akebia Therapeutics, Baxter International Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., SoftServe, 0TCS, Wells Fargo and WilmerHale.

About Bridge of Life

Bridge of Life (BOL), an independent 501(c)(3) public charity founded by DaVita Inc., is an international nonprofit organization working to strengthen health care globally through sustainable programs that prevent and treat chronic disease. Our vision is a world where all human beings have access to quality health care. We strive to empower local staff, community health workers and patients through training and education to make sustainable changes to health care. To learn more, visit bridgeoflifeinternational.org.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2023, DaVita served approximately 201,300 patients at 2,694 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 359 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

