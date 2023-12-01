Mammogen to Showcase New Data at SABCS 2023 Demonstrating Clinical Efficacy of Its genTRU-breast™ qPCR Blood Test in Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Groundbreaking data unveiled in San Antonio: CLIA validated genTRU-breast assay achieves >99% sensitivity in stage I breast cancer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammogen, a pioneering leader in women's health and a subsidiary of early detection parent company, IVBH, is set to present groundbreaking clinical data at the 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The poster, titled "Development of a plasma-based real-time qPCR gene expression assay for targeted screening and diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer," showcases the strength and innovation of Mammogen's proprietary genTRU-breast clinical assay.

"The statistically significant >99% sensitivity and 89% specificity in stage I breast cancer, achieved during CLIA validation of our novel real-time qPCR assay, reinforces Mammogen's position as a leader in accurate, affordable, scalable, and socially responsible diagnostics in women's health." —Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen

Poster Session Details:

Presentation ID: PO1-28-06

Abstract Title: Development of a plasma-based real-time qPCR gene expression assay for targeted screening and diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer.

Session: Poster Session 1

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas

This presentation follows Mammogen's successful CLIA validation of the genTRU-breast assay, announced last month, a landmark achievement for the company and a transformative milestone in early-stage breast cancer detection.

Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen, commented, "This data is a testament to our commitment to unlocking the quality-of-life preservation that exists in the earliest stages of breast cancer. The statistically significant >99% sensitivity and 89% specificity in stage I breast cancer, achieved during CLIA validation of our novel real-time qPCR assay, reinforces Mammogen's position as a leader in accurate, affordable, scalable, and socially responsible diagnostics in women's health."

About Mammogen

Mammogen is a female-led precision diagnostics company dedicated to radically improving the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect some, mostly or only women. Our flagship liquid detection program, genTRU-breast, is a CLIA validated PCR-based gene expression blood test designed to detect breast cancer in the earliest stages. The genTRU-breast assay is anticipated to launch commercially as a laboratory developed test (LDT) in 2H 2024. For more information, visit mammogen.bio.

About IVBH

IVBH is the world's first disease-agnostic AI-powered early detection platform, creating first-in-class blood tests that detect the body's response to disease in the earliest stages. With a mission to unlock the quality-of-life preservation at stage zero, IVBH provides highly accurate, affordable, and accessible diagnostic solutions for all of humanity. For more information, visit ivbh.studio.

