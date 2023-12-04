SLICKDEALS EXECUTIVE TRANSITION SLATED FOR JANUARY 1, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slickdeals, the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers sharing and discovering the most up-to-date online deals and coupons, today announced a reorganization of its leadership team. Effective January 1, 2024, its current President Neville Crawley is appointed to the role of CEO, while Josh Meyers, the current CEO will assume the role of Executive Chair.

Slickdeals (PRNewsFoto/Slickdeals) (PRNewswire)

Under Meyers' decade-long leadership, Slickdeals grew 5x in revenue and saw a successful exit to Goldman Sachs and Hearst. Concurrently, the community of Slickdeals shoppers grew to a robust 12 million.

Meyers stated, "The human element is at the core of Slickdeals, where the joy of discovering the best products at the best prices is universally shared by our community of loyal users and our entire staff. Neville will be a great steward to continue to innovate new ways to bring this joy to millions of shoppers."

"During Josh's tenure, Slickdeals has achieved significant growth, which underscores the transformative impact of his leadership. I am excited to continue the journey," said Crawley.

The leadership transition is marked by a carefully planned and gradually implemented succession strategy. Crawley joined Slickdeals as its President ten months ago and his readiness to lead quickly became apparent. His transition to CEO signifies the company's continued commitment to innovation and success.

"In seeking new leadership, the best scenario to hope for is that the person will not just be good, but great," added Meyers. "I am confident Neville will be a great CEO and just what Slickdeals needs for its next stage."

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by a volunteer army of 12 million avid shoppers helping other shoppers find, evaluate and share the most up-to-date online deals and coupons from all the top retailers. Through community powered shopping, Slickdeals has saved shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals regularly ranks as one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slickdeals