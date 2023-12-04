SPIRIT OF GALLO, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LOTTE CHILSUNG BEVERAGE, ADDS SOJU TO FAST-GROWING PORTFOLIO

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Gallo, the #3 spirits supplier in the U.S. by volume, announced today that it will add a new category to its fast-growing spirits portfolio: Soju. As a result of the partnership with LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd., Gallo will expand the distribution of Soonhari, Chum Churum and Saero in the United States beginning January 2024.

Soju, native to Korea, is the #1 Spirits Category in the world by volume and has become increasingly popular in the U.S. as multicultural consumers and Gen Z 21+ consumers look for unique and diverse alcoholic beverage options. Soju is typically made from tapioca, sweet potato, rice, wheat, or barley, and it has a lower alcohol content compared to many Western spirits. Its mild flavor and versatility make it appealing to a wide range of consumers.

"The Soju category doubled in the U.S. over the past five years, driven by accelerating consumer demand. The newest generation of drinkers has been driving the growth and is turning over the Soju category due to its variety, convenience, and accessible price point. We are entering the category at a pivotal moment with the strongest partner, and we look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity," said Britt West, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Spirit of Gallo.

LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd., is the world's second largest Soju manufacturer and the first manufacturer of Soju that is made with mineral rich alkaline water. Their robust Soju portfolio offers consumers multiple brand choices in this versatile category; flavored (Soonhari), unflavored (Chum Churum), and zero sugar (Saero). All of these can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with fruit juice, soda or other traditional bar mixers.

LOTTE's popular Soju brands have previously had limited availability in the U.S., sold primarily across Asian specialty stores. Gallo's partnership will expand distribution across all other channels to capture the growing opportunity.

"We are excited to partner with Spirit of Gallo to leverage their distribution network and go-to-market capabilities to bring Soju closer to more consumers and take the category and the LOTTE Chilsung brands to new heights," said Kyungdong Kim, President of LOTTE Beverage America Corp.

Soonhari is the original flavored Soju and means "smooth" in Korean. Soonhari is fruit flavor infused with a subtle sweetness, clean, and as its name represents, smooth taste. Flavors include Grape, Apple, Citron, Peach, Strawberry, Yogurt and Apple Mango at 12% ABV. Available in 375ml glass bottles.

Chum Churum is a clear distilled spirit made from tapioca and grains and natural bedrock mineral rich water for superior taste. Chum Churum means "like the first time." This brand is available in two expressions: Original, 16.5% ABV and Rich, 20% ABV. Various sizes available.

Saero (Zero Sugar) means "new" and is an unflavored, zero sugar Soju. It has a refreshing, crisp taste with a smooth, clean finish at 16% ABV. Available in 375ml glass bottles.

About Spirit of Gallo

For more than half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo's mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 20+ brands and is now the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include the #1 spirits brand by volume, the spirits-based hard seltzer High Noon, New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, Pink Whitney, Fishers Island Lemonade, RumHaven and Stratusphere Gin. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Tequila Komos, Mercer + Prince Whisky, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Germain-Robin Brandy and Lo-Fi Aperitifs. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

About LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.

A part of LOTTE Group, the fifth largest South Korean multinational conglomerate, LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd., is a leading beverage and liquor manufacturer offering 100 plus types of beverages. Since its inception in 1950, LOTTE Chilsung has been recognized as the most comprehensive liquor manufacturer in South Korea, producing a full variety of soju, beer, whiskey, fruit wine and rice wine from six plant locations. Ranked as #1 in Korea's domestic beverage industry, boasting numerous accolades and high customer satisfaction index scores, LOTTE Chilsung has been expanding its presence in the global market with exports to over 70 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

PRESS CONTACT:

Krista Fontana, APR

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications and PR

Krista.Fontana@ejgallo.com

