Qollateral Rolls Out Virtual Watch Loan Service - Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe & Rolex

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qollateral, a leading New York-based secured lending firm, introduces virtual watch loans, short-term asset-backed loans processed online or by phone from anywhere in the country. Convenient and safe, virtual watch loans allow customers to turn their valuable luxury timepieces into instant cash flow while retaining ownership of their watches.

The secondhand watch market is booming, with many top brands, such as Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe, appreciating by as much as 20% yearly since 2018. There has never been a better time for watch owners to take advantage of the untapped value in their collections, and many are turning to high-offer watch loans because they are quicker and easier to process than long-term loans and are entirely confidential.

How Qollateral's New Virtual Watch Loans Work

The process works like a traditional collateral loan by using luxury watches as security for the loan amount instead of credit checks or tedious financial reviews. Furthermore, with Qollateral's new virtual luxury collateral lending services [LINK: https://qollateral.com/our-virtual-luxury-collateral-lending-services/ ], customers nationwide can take advantage of New York's monthly interest rate cap of no more than 4%, in addition to a 1% insurance and vault fee. Payment plans are flexible and can be renewed at the end of the loan term if necessary.

Qollateral usually welcomes customers to its secure offices in the International Gem Tower during in-person visits, a service the company still offers for New York clients. However, the successful lending firm is excited to announce that it has revamped the process to accommodate its growing online client base.

All watches are shipped to the New York offices via pre-paid and fully insured shipping labels. Upon arrival, all watches are examined by a skilled team of appraisers with decades of combined experience. Once the customer agrees to the loan terms, the full loan amount is immediately provided by bank transfer or check. The entire process can be completed in as little as 24 hours.

Security is a significant concern for high-value items, such as luxury watches. However, securing a watch loan online is just as safe as in-person appointments because Qollateral is licensed and bonded by the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs and is insured by Lloyd's of London. All watches left in the care of Qollateral are stored in high-tech vaults within the International Gem Tower.

Qollateral also buys all major luxury watch brands for those ready to sell. [LINK: https://qollateral.com/sell-an-item/ ] The process is similar to a virtual loan and includes free overnight shipping, no-obligation quotes, and immediate payment.

About Qollateral

Qollateral is America's premier secured lending firm with decades of combined experience in the industry. They are dedicated to changing how clients sell or borrow against their most valuable assets by providing stress-free and 100% confidential lending services. Find out why customers in NYC and nationwide trust Qollateral: www.qollateral.com

