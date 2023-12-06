RainFocus' Latest Win for Best Conference Technology at 2023 Event Technology Awards Bolsters Growing List of Accolades

New win caps off a banner year for RainFocus, which has earned recognition from top industry associations in 2023 for its strengths in events, sales, marketing, and workplace culture

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, has been recognized as "Best Conference Technology (Over 10,000 Attendees)" at the 2023 Event Technology Awards in London, reflecting the company's continued strong awards momentum throughout 2023. In its 11th year, the Event Technology Awards recognize the achievements of companies delivering digital and technological solutions to the events industry.

RainFocus wins (PRNewswire)

"Our team works diligently to enable the best event experiences for our clients' customers, and then connect these rich, unified customer insights with our clients' martech investments," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We are extremely proud to be recognized as Best Conference Technology. It's a testament to our unique platform, our scalability, and the powerful technology driving impact and results at events."

This latest award win joins a long list of industry accolades for RainFocus this year:

Throughout 2023, RainFocus powered a growing number of events for clients and their customers around the world. The company is committed to offering a best-in-class platform and event experience to drive attendee engagement and support omnichannel marketing efforts throughout the entire customer journey.

"[RainFocus is] a great partner that leads with listening," said Heather Schneider, Event Operations Manager at Tyler Technologies. "It's an excellent enterprise-level product that is data-first focused. That approach helps event managers immensely."

These awards and other achievements represent only a portion of RainFocus' milestones this year. The company also celebrated its 10-year anniversary, became an Adobe Certified Platinum partner to optimize omnichannel marketing and sales programs, named a new chief marketing officer to drive scalable growth for the organization, supported hundreds of client events, and more. The company is eager to drive new growth in 2024, beginning with its annual flagship event, RainFocus INSIGHT .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Media Contact

Jessica Johnson

jessica.johnson@rainfocus.com

RainFocus (PRNewsfoto/RainFocus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RainFocus