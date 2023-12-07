AI-Powered Alternative Investments Assistant Helix by HL Secures $6M Seed+ Funding Led by FINTOP Capital

The joint venture between TIFIN and Hamilton Lane, launched in June 2023, provides an AI assistant that allows advisors and investors to navigate the private markets with more confidence

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix by HL , the innovative generative AI assistant revolutionizing private market investing, announced today the successful completion of its Seed+ funding round with a raise of $6 million at a post-money valuation of $26 million. The round was led by FINTOP Capital , a prominent venture capital firm known for its strategic investments in cutting-edge financial technology.

Helix, originally announced in June 2023, is a joint venture between TIFIN , the leading AI platform for wealth, and Hamilton Lane , a globally renowned private markets investment manager. The private markets-focused platform, powered by Hamilton Lane's proprietary data and industry expertise, aims to simplify alternative investing and empower wealth advisors with the tools and insights needed to navigate this complex asset class. Helix is designed for future integration within wealth platforms and digital marketplaces used by advisors and investors seeking allocations to the private markets.

The funding round represents a significant milestone for TIFIN's TIFIN.AI initiative , which co-develops new AI platforms with leading financial services firms to enhance its partners' capabilities and impact in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-powered wealth technology.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of FINTOP to our capital partners and look forward to their contribution towards our goal of making Helix a must-have for all users of private investments," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN. "This investment is a testament to our vision to bring cutting-edge AI technology to the world of wealth."

"We are pleased to partner again with FINTOP, as we share a common objective: driving technological innovation and broadening access within the private markets," said Griff Norville, Managing Director and Head of Technology Solutions at Hamilton Lane. "As a firm, we believe that data-driven decision-making can help deliver superior investment results for investors around the world. Through the creation and application of Helix by HL, we aim to empower the growing set of wealth managers and other private wealth professionals allocating to the private markets."

FINTOP Capital, the lead investor in the round, has a strong track record of supporting innovative fintech companies. This investment is also part of JAM FINTOP's strategy to help banks enhance their wealth management offerings by democratizing access to alternative assets. Their strategic investment in Helix underscores the potential they see in the platform to redefine this space. The funds raised are expected to accelerate product development, enhance platform features, and expand Helix's market presence.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with TIFIN and Hamilton Lane in the launch of Helix by HL. FINTOP has a long history and successful track record in private markets technology and this is a natural fit for us," said FINTOP Capital Managing Partner Rick Kushel.

About Helix by HL

Helix by HL is the first-of-its-kind generative AI assistant for the private markets industry and is set to redefine the landscape of alternative investment innovation. It combines TIFIN's technological expertise with Hamilton Lane's industry-leading database that draws on more than $16.7 trillion in private market commitments across 51 vintage years, along with an expansive library of expert, research-based market analysis, as of September 30, 2023. Helix provides data-centric information around private markets benchmarking, forecasting, and diligence and will help educate private wealth investors and their intermediaries on the asset class and current trends within the private markets.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan) and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Give , Paralel , Sage , Helix by HL , TIFIN@Work , and TIFIN India. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, as of September 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane has $854 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of over $119 billion in discretionary assets and nearly $735 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

About FINTOP Capital

FINTOP Capital is a venture capital firm focused on early-stage FinTech companies. With over $700 million in committed capital across five funds, FINTOP brings decades of FinTech founding and operating experience to the boardroom, partnering with innovative entrepreneurs to push the frontiers of the financial services sector.

