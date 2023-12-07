Alliance for Gout Awareness Releases a Roadmap to Better Care for Gout

Document Identifies Steps to Improve Diagnosis, Treatment and Patient Support

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Gout Awareness and its partners today released a comprehensive roadmap to improving health care for gout, the inflammatory arthritis that affects more than 9 million Americans.

The paper pinpoints five critical goals that would improve the diagnosis, treatment and support available for people living with gout:

Timely disease diagnosis Improved treatment guidance for health care providers Expanded testing for patients to identify gout early Education and awareness to reduce stigma Increased access to all forms of treatment

Gout flares are marked by sudden and debilitating pain. Over time, people living with untreated or poorly managed gout can develop joint damage and an increased risk of other serious health issues. Misconceptions about the disease, however, can keep patients from seeking treatment.

"This roadmap serves as a helpful guide for patients and health care providers. By working together toward the goals that are outlined, we can better manage gout and allow people living with the condition to take back their lives."

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. https://www.goutalliance.org/

