Coupa Appoints Sameer Areff as Chief Transformation Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Sameer Areff has joined the company as Chief Transformation Officer. Areff will support critical cross-company initiatives and work with the leadership team to grow and scale the company.

"With deep experience in business collaboration and execution, Sameer Areff joins Coupa to help our company identify new ways of working and introduce new capabilities that will support our growth and scale," explained Coupa CEO Leagh Turner. "Sameer will ensure that we generate value, while staying aligned to those foundational values that have guided Coupa from the start."

"With a proven track record leading transformation initiatives, Sameer will accelerate our collective effort to achieve generational success. We will go the distance and make a lasting impact for ourselves, our customers, and our communities," Turner added.

Areff joins Coupa with more than a decade of experience leading business transformations and operations. He previously served as the chief of staff to the co-CEO and senior vice president of global transformation and growth initiates at Ceridian. He's also held operational leadership roles at SAP and Accenture.

"Coupa's uniquely positioned to help companies of all sizes strengthen their operations and grow margins at a time when that's no easy task. We've only just scratched the surface on what we can achieve with our customers. This is a great opportunity to hone our cross-functional collaboration and execution to become more effective, focused, and profitable – just as we do for our customers," Areff said.

Coupa is the trusted leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), helping organizations make every dollar matter. Coupa's AI-powered platform delivers visibility, control, and real-time insights to drive operational excellence for organizations of every size and scale. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

