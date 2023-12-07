EY announces alliance with Moody's to bring together software, data and services to help improve how clients measure and manage risk

EY announces alliance with Moody's to bring together software, data and services to help improve how clients measure and manage risk

Integrates industry-leading risk data repositories with leading-class advisory services

Provides consulting, domain knowledge and implementation capabilities for Moody's products on financial crime, banking, credit risk, insurance and environmental, social and governance (ESG)

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Moody's Analytics, Inc. (Moody's), a provider of industry-leading financial intelligence and analytical tools, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help organizations make better data-driven business decisions and manage risk. The Alliance is expected to expand to certain global locations over time.

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

Financial institutions often face complex risk and regulatory challenges brought on by evolving supervisory requirements and changing business models. The EY-Moody's Alliance helps clients leverage data and analytics to understand their markets, customers and operations. This helps them to effectively measure and manage credit, market, liquidity, operational, actuarial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

The Alliance brings together EY teams' consulting capabilities with Moody's Analytics tools, models and data across risk domains. This will help provide clients with trusted and extensive data from an industry-leading technology solutions and data provider, as well as implementation support.

Gregory Vardi, EY-Moody's Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"Working together with Moody's will help organizations make informed decisions with greater confidence. This Alliance supports EY clients to better understand and manage their financial crime, financial, operational and ESG risks. EY teams are now in an even stronger position to help organizations navigate the complexities of the digital age and achieve their goals. The EY US and Moody's collaboration will be a compelling value proposition for clients."

Helen Rider, General Manager of Global Sales at Moody's Analytics, says:

"Aligning EY US' consulting capabilities with Moody's award-winning data and technology solutions will provide customers with a 360-degree view of their businesses, strengthening their ability to anticipate and manage risk. We are confident that the Alliance will create significant value for our business and look forward to working with EY US."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliance .

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information, visit https://www.moodysanalytics.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EYGS LLP