LJUNGSTRÖM acquires leading technology for acid gas mitigation

WELLSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LJUNGSTRӦM has acquired outright the SBS/HBS flue gas acid mitigation technology developed over many years by AECOM, who will continue to serve their existing customer installations in the USA under a maintenance license with LJUNGSTRÖM. This acquisition facilitates LJUNGSTRÖM's mission to deliver flue gas management technologies and support its global customers with engineered solutions designed to maximize the efficiency, sustainability, and productivity of their operations.

"In addition to our traditional flue gas heat recovery solutions business, we are diversifying rapidly our Environmental Solutions offerings to include flue gas acid gas reduction, offshore wind fabrication, and carbon capture solutions," states Randy Mossing, CEO LJUNGSTRӦM. "We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with this proven technology and remain committed to supporting our customers with engineered product and service solutions that create a positive environmental impact."

Acquiring the SBS/HBS technology from AECOM will allow LJUNGSTRÖM to offer its Ljungström Injection® technology products globally for acid gas reduction to all industries where management of flue gas acid gases are necessary for environmental compliance, or to improve operation of plant and equipment.

Further information can be found at LJUNGSTRÖM Acid Gas Removal Technology.

About LJUNGSTRÖM

LJUNGSTRÖM, a division of the ARVOS Group, is a global leader providing innovative solutions to a diversified range of industries, with a focus on environmentally beneficial technologies to enable more efficient and cleaner operations. With a century of history in Wellsville, New York, LJUNGSTRÖM has a proven track record of expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and field services.

