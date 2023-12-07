Trickster, The 'King of Christmas Music', reacts, plus video hits 500K views on YouTube

The race for Christmas No.1 is no joke

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickster, the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz, is releasing his amped up and swinging mash-up blend of Christmas classics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on Trickster Recordings through Absolute and the story is building with serious support at media, plus the video has already amassed more than 500K views on YouTube. On top of all that, the 'King of Christmas Music' David Foster [16 Grammys, producer of 4 of the best-selling Xmas albums ever] has passed his verdict on the record, calling Trickster "a breath of fresh air". Somehow blending nostalgia and feel good festive warmth, this is the Christmas cocktail you didn't know you needed: so hold the egg nog. Trickster wants to bring joy to everyone's home!

Filmed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, the home of James Bond, the outrageous video for the single is drenched in 1940s style vintage glamour as some of the world's best dancers hit the floor to recreate the eye-popping festive energy of a New Orleans-style Christmas party. Created by a crew that has worked on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, Independence Day and more, this is a true Christmas blockbuster and will in time for part of a full Christmas movie. Trickster's Christmas track is set to be massive and be the new – and greatest - soundtrack for the season. Trickster's life story is worthy of its own movie, let's focus on the music for now….

Produced by Richard Flack [Joe Strummer, Florence and the Machine] and Trickster himself, these seasonal favourites were seamlessly fused at legendary London recording studios Angel and RAK, and mixed at Abbey Road. Producer Guy Chambers [Robbie Williams] is also associated with the project. The lavishly created 'Silent Night' vs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' features the Grammy® Award-winning vocal group The Swingles, a stunning big band and string section arranged and orchestrated by the brilliant Callum Au [Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé].

Trickster's music speaks straight from the heart. A fluid talent, creating across Rock, Pop, Swing and Electro, he works in the best spaces, with the best people, to bring his work to life in the optimum way. 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' follows hot on the heels of 'Still Kicking', which picked up airplay all over the world.

So this year, have yourself a Trickster Christmas: it will be a lot less predictable than usual, but it certainly won't be boring! Trickster is also delighted to announce that his debut album will follow in 2024. Make sure Trickster is on your Christmas List.

