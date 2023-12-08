OKX To Co-Host Taiwan McLaren F1 Fans Event with McLaren Formula 1 Team at Taipei on 14 December 2023

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Racing and OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today announced that they will co-host a McLaren F1 fan event, named "OKX Web3 Presents: Taiwan Race Lounge with the McLaren Formula 1 Team," at TreasureMax, Taipei on 14 December 2023 (Thursday).

This fan event will be one of the biggest events ever hosted by OKX and McLaren in Taiwan, catering to the ever-growing F1 and McLaren fan base in the region. To mark this special occasion, a special OKX-branded livery design to be carried on a McLaren Artura will be revealed at the event.

The event is expected to attract over 180 partners and clients of OKX, leaders from prominent Web3 projects and TradFi institutions, local influencers, affiliates, and sports car and Web3 enthusiasts. It will feature a variety of exhilarating and unique activities, including McLaren F1 team driver race kit, as well as the opportunity to win items signed by McLaren F1 Team drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Attendees can also test their driving skills on an F1 racing simulator at the event.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

"It is great to see the Formula 1 fan base growing globally. We are delighted that alongside OKX we can bring these fans closer to the sport and our team and continue to excite and engage our fans with great activations like this one."

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said:

"We promised at the start of this partnership that we are here to ultimately super charge the fan experience and bring immersive ways to educate F1 and McLaren fans about the possibilities with Web3. This is among the last events for the 2023 season and our way to celebrate McLaren on their monster comeback this year!"

The "OKX Web3 Presents: Taiwan Race Lounge with McLaren Formula 1 Team" fan event coincides with Taipei Blockchain Week 2023, which is one of the largest industry events in the market, taking place on 11-16 December this year. OKX is also the Title Sponsor of Taipei Blockchain Week 2023.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

About OKX

OKX is a leading Web3 ecosystem.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

