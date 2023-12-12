Apexon Included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide Report

Apexon combines the latest development methodologies and tools with proven experience in delivering enterprise-ready software

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a digital-first technology services company has been included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services, Worldwide report.

According to the Gartner report, "this Magic Quadrant evaluates providers' capabilities in custom software development to support digital transformations and build new products. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders can use this research to identify and select potential providers."

Gartner defines CSD as "development of software in rapid increments and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs. It usually entails business requirements gathering and coding the application from inception, or building it on a PaaS, or assembling it from existing web services or other reusable pieces of code."

Apexon's data-infused end-to-end Custom Application Development services deliver differentiated market positioning, faster time-to-market with reduced costs, omnichannel user experience, and improved efficiencies to the clients. This is backed by a successful track record of more than two decades in enabling enterprises to deliver cutting-edge software and products.

"Apexon has been building capabilities that focus on modernizing and automating digital experiences using analytics, AI, and cloud services," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We believe this recognition in the Gartner report is a testament to the high-impact outcomes our teams have delivered to clients through digital and product engineering services."

Apexon has a proven approach for delivering business outcomes to a client at any stage of the digital software development lifecycle. It leverages Compass to aggregate data collected at multiple stages of the software development lifecycle to help business, process and people owners evaluate progress against KPI's and inform key decisions. Compass also offers business intelligence from Agile techniques.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services Worldwide, by Luis Pinto , Deacon D.K Wan, Gunjan Gupta , Jaideep Thyagrajan, Ben Pring , published 27 November 2023 .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

