EVE BARLOW JOINS AS THE 35,000th PLEDGER OF THE JEWISH FUTURE PLEDGE

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a poignant testament to resilience and solidarity, The Jewish Future Pledge (JFP) today celebrates surpassing 35,000 pledgers, with renowned journalist and activist Eve Barlow marking this pivotal moment. Her pledge comes as a beacon of hope following the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, affirming a collective resolve to ensure an enduring legacy of Jewish culture and the sovereignty of the State of Israel.

Barlow, acclaimed for her passionate advocacy, adds her voice to a chorus of influential Jewish leaders championing the JFP, including Noa Tishby, Rabbi David Wolpe, and Lizzy Savetsky. Her involvement amplifies JFP's mission to combat antisemitism and support the Jewish State, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to safeguarding the heritage of the Jewish people. Her advocacy extends beyond the immediate, emphasizing the crucial need for intergenerational conversations about Judaism. As families follow in Barlow's footsteps, engaging in meaningful dialogues with their children, they combat anti-semitism and support the enduring legacy of the Jewish people by preserving Jewish values, traditions and culture for generations to come.

"In order to thrive and survive as a community, we have to give back to our own in every way we can, including by opening our wallets. We are all we have when push comes to shove, and the Jewish Future Pledge is a great way to ensure a future for Jews all over the world," Barlow said.

Founded in 2020, The Jewish Future Pledge is a symbolic, non-binding commitment that from the funds a person may be able to leave to charity at their passing, at least half will be earmarked to support the Jewish people and/or the State of Israel. None of the funds committed go to the Jewish Future Pledge. To where these funds will be directed is left entirely to the discretion of the Pledger. The organization simply encourages individuals to take part in the Jewish tradition of Tzedakah and ensure that values and life lessons live on in future generations.

Mike Leven, Jewish Future Pledge founder, stated, "Today marks a milestone that resonates with hope and purpose. Each pledge represents an individual's pledge to future generations—a pledge that strengthens our global community. Let us continue to stand together, upholding our duty to preserve and celebrate our rich heritage. The Jewish Future Pledge is more than a commitment—it's a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Jewish people."

The Jewish Future Pledge (JFP) is a worldwide movement working to ensure the future of the Jewish people for generations to come. The organization calls on individuals to pledge that from the charity they leave at their passing, at least half will be earmarked to support the Jewish people and/or the State of Israel. While not legally binding, the pledge represents meaningful action during these challenging times and an opportunity to share views and have conversations with family and friends about shared values. In addition, the Jewish Future Pledge has created a Jewish Youth Pledge for 13- to 24-year-olds, asking them to commit to being active, committed members of the Jewish community throughout their lives, and providing resources so they can follow through. JFP has partnered with leading Jewish organizations such as the Jewish Federations of North America, JNF-USA, Israel Bonds, the Orthodox Union and numerous local federations in the United States. For more information, please visit: https://jewishfuturepledge.org/

