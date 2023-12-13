Are iPhones overpriced? Market Force study looks at Apple, Samsung, Google and others to reveal consumers' favorite wireless devices in 2023

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand equity is strong with Apple's iPhone, but there are limits. Although iPhone continues its dominance across devices (93% loyalty), under the covers it doesn't win with consumers across key attributes. Not surprisingly, consumers give it the lowest score on price, but in Market Force's current wireless industry study, this poor price perception goes along with the most negative perception of value as compared to other manufacturers. Value perception is the ultimate combination of 'what you get' vs. 'what you pay', and for consumers there is a notable value gap. On a positive note, iPhone wins on reliability (53.3% satisfied) and security (52.9% satisfied). Given the iPhone's current market share, these critical factors cannot be overlooked when it comes to their influence on purchase decisions.

Find out who's winning over the masses in Market Force's wireless consumer panel study.

Other device manufacturers could potentially capitalize more on the strength of their hardware. Google gets high marks from consumers across many categories including camera and video quality (both at 60.3% satisfied), screen size (64. 7% satisfied), and uniqueness (36.8% satisfied) but they continue to trail iPhone and Samsung in overall performance and overall satisfaction measures. In fact, Google is the clear winner in seven (7) of the twelve (12) performance categories: value, signal strength, look and feel, camera, video, screen, and uniqueness. iPhone comes in second with three (3) wins in the performance categories: overall, reliability, and security.

Samsung struggles. Although Samsung commands admirable market share among device manufacturers with roughly 36% of the market, their devices do not stand out in consumer rankings, except for value. Samsung's efforts to win over the value segment of consumers is evidence of their knowledge of their strengths and challenges. That strategy, however, may have a short runway as the competition reacts with pricing offers. 93% of iPhone customers say they will likely stay with iPhone come upgrade time, while only 77% of Samsung users report their likely intention to remain loyal to Samsung.

