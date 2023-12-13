Billtrust Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

B2B Order-to-Cash and Digital Payments Market Leader Receives Top Honors on LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality Survey

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Billtrust, with its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion , joins the ranks of 545 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world’s leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and (PRNewswire)

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

"We are proud to receive a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index, which is emblematic of our mission to offer equal opportunities and access to resources to all of the diverse individuals at Billtrust," said Jeanne O'Connor, Billtrust Chief Talent Officer. "At Billtrust, we embrace the uniqueness of our employees so they can show up authentically at work every single day."

Billtrust is home to seven employee resource groups (ERGs) continually focused on ensuring that Billtrust is an inclusive and equitable place to work. Among those, the PrideTrust ERG seeks to build an inclusive LGBTQIA+ community, creating a sense of belonging while promoting safety and mutual respect through understanding, education and cooperation.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality.

The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. The first year of the CEI included 319 participants, and the 2023-2024 CEI now includes 1,384 participants; further demonstrating the tremendous trajectory of the CEI, a record-breaking 1,340 businesses have non-discrimination protections specific to gender identity, up from just 17 in 2002. These critical non-discrimination protections cover 21 million employees in the U.S. and around the globe. The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to control costs, accelerate cash flow and improve customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands get paid faster while transitioning from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With over 2,600 global customers and more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

PR@billtrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Billtrust