BWH HOTELS TO INSTALL TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS AT HOTELS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

Global Hotel Enterprise Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Throughout United States, Mexico and Canada

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH HotelsSM , one of the world's leading hotel companies, has announced a collaboration with Tesla to bring electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to properties throughout North America, with plans to expand internationally. Beginning in 2024, BWH Hotels will begin installing Universal Wall Connectors at selected hotels across North America. With the recent launch of Tesla's Universal Wall Connector, the charging stations will be designed to seamlessly charge any North American vehicle model, expanding Tesla's efforts to make a great charging experience available to all EVs.

"This collaboration with Tesla underscores BWH Hotels' unwavering commitment to sustainability and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences," said Michael Morton, Vice President Brand Management and Member Services at BWH Hotels. "As the hospitality industry evolves, we will continue to blend eco-conscious initiatives with the service, value and comfort that guests expect from BWH Hotels."

EV charging stations continue to become an important element for travelers. As such, BWH Hotels is dedicated to not only creating a convenient amenity, but also the environmental impact they will bring. Through the brand's Earth, People and Community (EPC) effort, BWH Hotels aims to strengthen communities by partnering with hoteliers to provide the necessary tools to enact meaningful change. BWH Hotels is deeply committed to implementing environmentally friendly practices, fostering a culture where diversity is celebrated, and giving back to those in need. The company is committed to supporting hotels so that they better protect the environment, reduce their carbon footprint, and conserve energy and water. The addition of Tesla electric vehicle charging stations is just one example of the brand's commitment to encouraging and championing sustainable products and programs to ensure responsible hotel operations.

Travelers will be able to filter hotel results on BWH Hotels' website to those that include Tesla electric charging stations (in addition to properties with existing EV charging stations) ahead of booking or traveling to the property.

For more information on BWH Hotels, please visit: bwh.com or worldhotels.com .

