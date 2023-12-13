Enmark Announces Key Leadership Roles; Sets Path for Next Phase of Growth & Innovation

Ben Lion Appointed President; Donna Myers Elected as Executive Chairman of the Board

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enmark Systems, Inc., a provider of ERP software for metal service centers and the developer of award-winning ENITEO, an ERP software platform for the metal service center industry, today announced the appointment of Ben Lion as President and Donna Myers as Executive Chairman effective November 15, 2023.

Myers has been serving as Interim CEO for Enmark since May 2023. In her new role as Executive Chairman, Myers will continue to work closely with Enmark's executive leadership team to deliver innovative software, creating frictionless metal service centers that operate efficiently and make more money. Prior to Enmark, Myers was CEO of Salsa Labs, where her leadership brought rapid revenue growth to the provider of supporter engagement software, supplying thousands of nonprofits around the world.

Lion has served as Chief Revenue Officer for Enmark since 2021, delivering year-over-year double digit growth in new bookings and deepening relationships with Enmark customers. Prior to Enmark, Lion worked with Myers at Salsa Labs, leading its sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Lion spearheaded the creation of Enmark's Customer Advisory Board to gain valuable feedback in order to maximize value for Enmark customers, optimize the overall customer experience and help customers drive growth across their metal service centers. In May 2022, ENITEO was voted the top ERP software for metal service centers by Metal Center News. Trusted by the metal service center industry for over 18 years, ENITEO delivers the ultimate speed, accuracy & efficiency by connecting the top floor to the shop floor with real-time inventory control, sales, accounting and shipping modules. The breadth of features allows service centers to quote and ship more material while reducing errors.

"On behalf of the board, I want to congratulate Ben on his promotion and look forward to working with him to advance operational excellence at Enmark and driving transformational value for our customers," said Donna Myers, Enmark Executive Chairman.

"I'm excited about the future of Enmark and the impact we make enhancing operations in the metal service center industry," said Lion. "We have a great team at Enmark and I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead for us."

Founded in 1983, Enmark's philosophy has never changed – powering the connected service center industry with the latest technology to enhance operations from the shop floor to the top floor. The company's flagship product, ENITEO, was launched in late 2004 and has since become the most widely adopted ERP, pricing and inventory software platform for the metal service center industry.

