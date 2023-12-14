Bundy Group Advises Clarity Technology Group, Inc. in a Sale to Custom Computer Specialists

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bundy Group, an industry-focused investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has successfully advised Clarity Technology Group Inc. ("Clarity"), an expert-driven information technology service provider, in a sale to Custom Computer Specialists ("CSS"), an innovator for technology solutions that supports public and private sector clients to improve outcomes. The sale, which closed in November of this year, illustrates Bundy Group's consistent advisory work and expert insight in the technology-enabled services sector.

Founded in 2009 by Zach Smathers, Clarity Technology Group is a customer-centric and expert-driven Managed Service Provider based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Over the last 15 years, the company has implemented business technology solutions across managed services, data, and voice spanning the Mid-Atlantic region. Clarity prioritizes customer support, providing IT solutions for a myriad of business goals.

"Zach and his team have built an amazing business, as evidenced by accelerating demand for Clarity's services and continued expansion to new geographies," said Stewart Carlin, Managing Director with Bundy Group. Stewart added, "The challenging macroeconomic environment created some headwinds for M&A processes this past year, and this engagement was no exception. The successful Clarity transaction is reflective of both the quality of our client's organization and Bundy Group's proven ability to deliver outstanding outcomes in any environment."

The transaction was led by Stewart Carlin and Clint Bundy, Managing Directors with Bundy Group.

"Working with the Bundy Group team made what I expected to be a demanding and stressful experience into a streamlined process with clearly defined milestones and timetables," said Zach Smathers, President of Clarity Technology Group. "Stewart Carlin and the rest of the Bundy Group team had a demonstrated knowledge of my industry and a depth of contacts, which produced a long list of solid buyer prospects. Furthermore, their advice and creative solutions created a great result for my team and me, even when the economic landscape had changed during the midst of our sale process. I will definitely work with Bundy Group on my next business venture!"

The transaction underscores Bundy Group's ability to provide quality advisory services to clients, deliver strategic buyer and financial sponsor options through competitive processes, and drive client value in the technology-enabled services industry. For more information about Bundy Group's industry expertise and recent transactions, visit bundygroup.com.

About Bundy Group

Established in 1989, Bundy Group is an industry-focused investment bank that specializes in representing business owners and management teams in business sales, acquisitions, and capital raises. The team of highly experienced investment bankers leverages extensive industry knowledge and skill to provide hands-on guidance to clients through every phase of the business transaction. Bundy Group has been a trusted partner in more than 250 closed deals over the past 33 years, providing high quality options, actionable insights, and delivery of optimal strategic fit at a premium value for our clients.

