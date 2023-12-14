Revolutionary Media Platform Enables Dynamic Marketing and Promotional Capabilities, Driving Revenue for Casino Hotel Operators

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive, a trailblazing out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in hotel rooms, announces a strategic integration and partnership with DISH Network, aimed at reshaping the landscape of entertainment offerings within the casino hospitality industry. This groundbreaking collaboration redefines in-room streaming capabilities and turns what has historically been a cost center for casino hotel operators into a profit center utilizing Edison's robust advertising technology stack. Edison's leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system for connected devices has already proved successful in golf cars, rental vehicles, ski resorts, elevators and lobbies. The flexible and easy-to-use platform provides engaging, interactive and custom entertainment options.

Edison, known for its innovative approach to interactive media, introduces a paradigm shift in casino hospitality entertainment. Through the integration with DISH Business, the platform now empowers casino hotel operators to seamlessly promote all internal assets, including shows, restaurants, on-site shopping, and more. This dynamic capability extends beyond traditional in-room entertainment, driving ticket sales and boosting downloads for sportsbook applications. In addition, the solution offers casino operators the infrastructure to participate in the growing retail media business, which brings brand advertising into the guest experience.

Nick Stanitz-Harper, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Edison Interactive, stated, "We are not just reimagining in-room entertainment, we are revolutionizing how casino hotel operators can turn what was traditionally a cost center into a profit center. Our platform, coupled with DISH, empowers them to dynamically promote their internal assets, drive ticket sales, tap into the lucrative sports betting market, and bring in Fortune 500 brand marketing all through advanced advertising technology."

The cutting-edge partnership between Edison Interactive and DISH Business, represents a pivotal advancement in aligning hospitality entertainment with the dynamic needs of casino operators. By harnessing the innovative capabilities of the SMARTBOX2™ and OnStream™ platform, casino hotel operators can now provide guests with an exceptionally tailored and immersive experience. This includes access to a vast portfolio of live linear content, premium channels, in-theater movies from all major studios within the hospitality window, and cutting-edge casting functionalities with over a thousand streaming apps and a virtual concierge, ensuring a personalized and engaging stay for guests while simultaneously driving revenue and significantly enhancing overall guest satisfaction.

"Once again, DISH is transforming the in-room entertainment options for guests, and hotel and casino owners," says Amir Ahmed, executive vice president of DISH Business. "The strategic partnership between DISH Business and Edison creates an innovative approach and unique, world-class solution for casino hotel operators. This collaboration not only enriches in-room entertainment but also opens up new avenues for revenue generation, transforming the casino hospitality industry."

For more information about this groundbreaking collaboration and the value propositions offered by Edison Interactive, please visit EdisonInteractive.com .

For more information about DISH Business solutions, please visit dish.com/business. .

