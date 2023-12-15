Elevate Risk Solutions Announces Leadership Transition, Internal Promotions

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Risk Solutions, LLC ("Elevate") announced today that CEO Jerry Messick is stepping down effective January 1, 2024, and will continue to serve the firm as a consultant. With the transition, Elevate's Managing Director Ryan Ralston will be appointed President, and Serena Lintker will be promoted from Director of Finance to Chief Operating Officer effective the same date.

Elevate Risk Solutions (PRNewswire)

"I am honored to have served as CEO of Elevate for more than 12 years," says Messick. "I'm confident that Ryan and Serena's continued leadership and passion for serving our clients will transcend the incredible success that we have seen and drive even more value for our clients through our captive insurance solutions."

Ralston is a seasoned industry leader in risk management and insurance, with robust experience developing and implementing global risk management strategies at Whirlpool, Koch Industries, The Boeing Company, among other prominent organizations. Throughout his eight-plus years with Elevate Risk Solutions, Ralston has provided innovative and strategic risk management and captive insurance solutions to help business owners reduce risk exposure and protect their businesses.

"Our reputation has been built on our ability to consistently deliver client solutions with skill, integrity and transparency, which are unsurpassed in the captive industry, and I'm excited to lead our outstanding team and continue the legacy that Jerry began," says Ralston.

As Chief Operating Officer, Lintker will be responsible for upholding the world-class service and innovative solutions that power Elevate's business, and with more than a decade of her extensive career at Elevate, her knowledge and experience, dedication to service and innovative approach will continue to fuel the company's growth.

About Elevation Risk Solutions

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Elevate Risk Solutions provides turnkey captive insurance solutions for a wide variety of businesses to reduce risk exposure through diverse coverage and asset protection while efficiently financing ongoing risk. To learn more, visit www.elevaterisk.solutions.

