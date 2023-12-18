Univar Solutions Strengthens Beauty and Personal Care Ingredients Portfolio with Functional Actives through New, Exclusive Partnership with ImDerma Laboratories, Co. Ltd.

Strategic collaboration between companies will benefit beauty and personal care brands and manufacturers in the United States seeking functional and botanical cosmetic active ingredients

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with ImDerma Laboratories, Co. Ltd. ("ImDerma") in the United States. ImDerma is a cosmetic actives producer for the beauty and personal care industry with an array of botanical actives and functional ingredients, including the Imdermalab® Peptide X™ and MolecuPure purified botanical actives series.

"We are excited to offer ImDerma's portfolio of sustainably sourced, innovative cosmetic actives to the U.S. beauty care market," said James Peterson, global vice president of beauty and personal care for Univar Solutions. "Today, beauty brands can differentiate themselves in the market by providing products that contain unique cosmetic actives, which bring many benefits to consumers, such as anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, skin brightening, and lightening properties. The addition of the ImDerma product line to our portfolio will allow beauty brands to access novel technologies while simultaneously accelerating the industry's shift toward sustainable solutions."

The agreement will support applications in skin care, sun care, and color cosmetics as well as offer sustainably sourced botanicals using green extraction technology. Working together with supplier partners like ImDerma, Univar Solutions goes beyond traditional ingredient distribution, bringing ingredients to life through pioneering concept formulas and technical expertise, and providing customers with unique, inspiring, and authentic beauty and personal care formulations. Using dermal and analytic science to support ingredient development, ImDerma offers a range of unique botanical cosmetic actives and other innovative functional ingredients and solutions using an exclusive green extraction technology with high purity and no irritants.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Univar Solutions in the U.S.," said Mark Huang, CEO for ImDerma. "As a research-oriented company, our primary focus is on developing innovative products and solutions for the personal care industry. With Univar Solutions' expertise in sales, marketing, formulations, and customer service, we are excited to bring our ImDerma ingredients into North America. This partnership will also strengthen our position for future growth with access to their distribution and transportation network."

Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care business serves sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care customers with a suite of customized products and services. Supported by its transportation network, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support with Solution Centers and specialized laboratories located in Houston, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information about Univar Solutions' beauty and personal care expertise, visit univarsolutions.com/industries/beauty-personal-care.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ImDerma Laboratories, Co Ltd.

Based on dermal science and analytic science, ImDerma explores market needs and offers 360-degree integrated skin care solutions from innovative ingredient development to effective product manufacturer. To ensure product safety, stability, and effectiveness, they provide various accurate analysis data and strict quality management through their five laboratories and ISO 22716 certified facilities. ImDerma's headquarters are located in Hsinchu, Taiwan, at a manufacturing center where cosmetic raw materials and the formulation type of liquid, lotion, cream, and oil for private label are produced. Learn more at imdermalabs.com

