MILLION STORIES MEDIA LAUNCHES SECOND SEASON OF YOUR WORLD ON MONEY, SPONSORED BY EXPERIAN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship announces today the launch of the second season of the popular show Your World on Money. The video series that offers a unique opportunity to help those beginning their financial journey takes a fun and relatable approach by tackling the financial questions people are often too afraid to ask. The show, on the Million Stories Media (www.millionstories.com) platform, continues to be sponsored by leading global information services company Experian, and is hosted by Andini, a 25-year-old Filipina-Polish Canadian inventor, writer and in-demand speaker.

In each episode of Your World on Money, host Andini poses a question such as "what is credit?" and then dives into the topic at hand and how it impacts the world more broadly, interviewing experts to gain practical takeaways as well as taking to the streets to connect with everyday people. In the second season the "Credit Invisibility" episode was created with Experian's consumer education team and talks about the importance of building credit and the different ways one can do that.

The exclusive sponsorship is part of Experian's United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to protect and empower consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. Experian's support also includes complementary content such as financial and credit education resources.

"We're excited this series has been so well received and proud to partner with the Singleton Foundation on this second season. Experian's mission is financial inclusion for all. One of the ways we can make this a reality is to normalize conversations about money and finances. It's never too early to do that," said Abigail Lovell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Experian.

"The continued sponsorship from Experian is an important resource supporting our mission to make financial skills accessible to all who need it," said Shelley Miles, CEO of The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. "With their support, we continue to create engaging content to make learning about money fun and inspiring."

Your World on Money season 2 launches in January 2024, just in time to help viewers stick to their financial New Year resolutions. The show can be seen at www.millionstories.com and www.youtube.com/c/MillionStoriesMedia with new episodes added weekly.

About the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

The mission of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship is to inspire entrepreneurship and to make financial competence fun, engaging and accessible to all. Our goal is to help give everyone the financial skills they need to better manage their lives and their businesses.



About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 22,000 people operating across 32 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. With corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

