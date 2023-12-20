Hakluyt Capital announces three of its first investments

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt Capital is delighted to announce three of its first investments – in Interos, CalypsoAI and Viz.ai.

Interos' AI-powered platform is helping the world's leading multinational corporations, governments, and other organisations map, monitor and pre-empt emerging and systemic risks hidden deep in manufacturing and cyber supply chains to protect brand, reputation and profitability.

CalypsoAI is a leading AI Security company empowering international organisations to leverage generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) safely and confidently. The company's platform is designed to mitigate the risks posed by generative AI models, providing industry-leading safeguards that prevent the leakage of sensitive data and block malicious attacks.

Viz.ai's software platform harnesses AI to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of serious illnesses. Its algorithms, which have been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), analyse medical imaging data such as CT scans and electrocardiograms to support medical professionals with real-time insights and assessments.

Hakluyt Capital invests alongside leading venture capital funds, and targets Series B to D companies with international ambitions and high growth potential. Hakluyt Capital is a value-added investor: the firm's in-house team across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia works closely with the leadership teams of its portfolio companies to identify and introduce potential customers, to navigate policy and regulatory issues around the world, and to make connections to senior individuals with geographic or sectoral expertise.

Speaking about Hakluyt Capital's first investments, Varun Chandra, Hakluyt Capital's chairman and Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "Our ambition in building Hakluyt Capital is to partner with the world's most dynamic and ambitious young companies, and accelerate their growth. We are delighted to be using Hakluyt's in-house expertise and connectivity to advise these brilliant businesses on how best to navigate their toughest challenges and seize their greatest opportunities."

On Hakluyt Capital's investment in Interos, founder and CEO Jennifer Bisceglie commented: "Hakluyt Capital offers a tremendous opportunity for high-growth businesses like Interos, and they are aligned to our vision for proactive resilience. We have already felt the benefits of the firm's outstanding network and insights, and are thrilled to continue innovating alongside them as we scale further."

Neil Serebryany, founder and CEO of CalypsoAI, said: "To scale a start-up in today's environment, you need more than just investment. Hakluyt's unique expertise will be crucial for the next stages in CalypsoAI's journey."

Dr Chris Mansi, co-founder and CEO of Viz.ai, added: "We operate in a very complex regulatory environment, and Hakluyt's advice has already been extremely valuable to us. We greatly look forward to continuing our partnership with them."

Hakluyt Capital, which was founded in 2023, invests alongside leading venture capital funds, targeting Series B to D companies with high growth potential and international ambitions. Its parent company, Hakluyt, is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

