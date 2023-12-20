SWAPA Board of Directors Approves Tentative Agreement for Membership Vote

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) board of directors voted today to send a Tentative Agreement (TA) with Southwest Airlines to its 11,000-plus pilot membership for consideration. The board believes this agreement achieves the goals of the pilot group, provides security for their families, and rewards their industry-leading productivity.

"We know that the last few years have been difficult for our pilots as well as our customers, but we believe that this TA rewards our pilots as well as improving reliability for our passengers," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray.

The agreement runs through December 2028 and provides significant gains in compensation, with pay rate increases over the next four years. The deal also includes improvements to work rules and flying schedules, better disability coverage, and increases to retirement benefits.

"Our membership has fought for almost four years to reach an agreement with Southwest Airlines," said Murray. "They now have the opportunity to evaluate this deal and cast their vote accordingly."

Pilots will be voting on the Tentative Agreement until January 22.

About SWAPA

Located in Dallas, Texas, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) is a non-profit employee organization representing the more than 11,000 pilots of Southwest Airlines. SWAPA works to provide a secure and rewarding career for Southwest pilots and their families through negotiating contracts, defending contractual rights, and actively promoting professionalism and safety. For more information on the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, visit www.swapa.org.

