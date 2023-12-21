Alcresta Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance for the Next-Generation RELiZORB® Digestive Enzyme Cartridge

Next-generation RELiZORB technology expands device utility to support more patients including many living with SBS and other rare diseases.

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel enzyme-based products, today announced 510(k) clearance of its next-generation RELiZORB® (iMMOBILIZED LIPASE) cartridge by the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The next-generation RELiZORB device was developed to address the enteral nutrition needs of a wider population of patients living with rare diseases.

"Tube-fed patients have a wide range of enteral nutrition needs and feeding approaches and this 510(k) clearance represents an important expansion of the use of RELiZORB, enabling more patients to get more out of their enteral nutrition regimens," said Dan Orlando, Chief Executive Officer at Alcresta.

RELiZORB is the only FDA-cleared product indicated to break down fats in enteral formula and is intended to address fat malabsorption associated with tube feeding across a variety of disease states. The next-generation RELiZORB expands on Alcresta's novel digestive enzyme technology and broadens the utility of the device to be compatible with an increased number of enteral nutrition formulas (including many commonly used by patients with short bowel syndrome [SBS]), to allow for use with both continuous and bolus feeding, and to increase the maximum number of cartridges a patient can use per day from two to six. These improvements were developed to allow more enterally fed patients to benefit from the device, including those with SBS, for whom bolus feeding is a common enteral nutrition feeding approach.

The expanded RELiZORB label includes new data from two published pre-clinical studies conducted at Boston Children's Hospital, led by Mark Puder, M.D., PhD and the pediatric surgical research team, that evaluated the safety and efficacy of RELiZORB use with both continuous and bolus enteral feeding in pediatric porcine models of SBS. Dr. Puder and the team at Boston Children's Hospital are conducting ongoing RELiZORB clinical trials, which are currently enrolling for patients with SBS.

"People requiring tube feeding and suffering from fat malabsorption can experience significant consequences ranging from life-affecting gastrointestinal symptoms to an impact on growth and development for pediatric patients," stated Dave Recker, M.D., Acting Chief Medical Officer at Alcresta. "Since its initial clearance in 2015, RELiZORB has supported enterally fed patients by breaking down fats in their enteral formula, making them readily absorbable. The clearance of this next-generation device represents a significant milestone that will allow more patients to benefit from the unique role RELiZORB plays in enteral feeding."

The next-generation RELiZORB is expected to become commercially available in the second quarter of 2024, with existing patients transitioning to the newer device by the end of summer.

For more information about RELiZORB clinical trials now enrolling patients, visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03530852 and NCT05635747.

About RELiZORB® (iMMOBILIZED LIPASE) CARTRIDGE

RELiZORB is indicated for use in pediatric patients (ages 2 and above) and adult patients to hydrolyze fats in enteral formula. RELiZORB is a first-of-its kind digestive enzyme cartridge designed to mimic the function of pancreatic lipase. RELiZORB is developed using Alcresta's proprietary enzyme immobilization technology, iLipase®, which is the digestive enzyme lipase bound to small polymeric bead carriers. RELiZORB connects in-line to enteral feeding systems. As enteral formula passes through RELiZORB, the bound lipase breaks down formula fats into an absorbable form prior to ingestion. RELiZORB was FDA-cleared in 2015 for use in adult patients and was cleared in 2017 for use in children as young as five years old. Use was expanded to pediatric patients as young as two years old in August 2023.

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and pancreatitis, and is developing platform applications for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and prematurely born infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, HealthQuest Capital, and Frazier Healthcare Partners. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

