AXCELIS KOREA AND COUNTRY MANAGER WIN TRADE AWARDS FROM THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Prestigious Awards Recognize Significant Contributions to National Industrial Development Through Promotion of Trade
BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Axcelis Korea, its subsidiary in South Korea, and Axcelis Korea's Country Manager James Park were honored at the 2023 South Korea Trade Day event. The awards were presented by Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, various Ministers, and the heads of each trade and economic organization, at a ceremony held in Seoul Korea earlier this month.
Axcelis Korea Country Manager James Park stated, "I am honored to receive this prestigious award.
This acknowledgment highlights the collective efforts of all employees since the establishment of the AAOC, emphasizing Axcelis' dedication to growth and innovation. I strongly believe that we will be able to build a stronger employer brand in the Korea talent market and boost employees morale with this award. The AAOC has achieved remarkable results in a short period of time by strengthening our workforce, increasing domestic sourcing capabilities, and enhancing quality teams to expand our global business. Axcelis Korea plays a leading role in the global semiconductor manufacturing industry with technological innovation and high-quality products. Our vision is to create new opportunities and strengthen our position in the global market through cooperation and innovation."
