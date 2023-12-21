Revolv Names Transportation and Fleet Success Veteran Don Kelley as New Vice President of Fleet Operations

Hailing from SVT Fleet Solutions and VehiCare Fleet Solutions, Kelley brings over two decades of transportation sector experience to Revolv

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Revolv , a leading full-service provider of electric commercial fleets, announced that transportation veteran Don Kelley has joined the company as its new Vice President of Fleet Operations. As the new VP of Fleet Operations, Kelley will help lead the company as it enables corporates and fleet operators to phase in zero-emission vehicles to their operations.

Kelley brings over two decades of fleet maintenance and management experience to Revolv. Before joining the team, Kelley served as the President of SVT Fleet Solutions, providing comprehensive resources to assist fleets in meeting their sustainability objectives. Previously, Kelley has held leadership roles at Ryder, Velocity Vehicle Group, Clarke Power Services, and Vehicare Fleet Solutions, where he served as President and CEO. Kelley is also the founder of Kelley Fleet Services, which later merged with Amerit Consulting to create KelleyAmerit Fleet Solutions in 2010, now known as Amerit Fleet Solutions.

"Don's proven leadership, extensive industry experience and shared vision for the future of fleets perfectly align with Revolv's mission," said Scott Davidson, Revolv CEO. "His deep understanding of how to deliver the performance fleets rely on will be crucial for our continued success."

Revolv enables businesses to decarbonize their fleets by meeting customers wherever they operate, providing them with a single partner solution that encompasses electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure owned, implemented, and maintained by Revolv – all supported by the company's post-implementation fleet optimization, analytics, and insights. Kelley's appointment comes on the heels of a rapid growth period for Revolv. The company recently announced its $25 million in project financing to scale EV fleet and infrastructure adoption nationwide.

"Corporates across the nation are rapidly looking for ways to decarbonize and electrify their fleets, and our team is seeing an exponential need for Revolv's single-partner strategic services," said Don Kelley, Vice President of Fleet Operations. "We're on a mission to expedite a world moved without emissions, and I'm proud to be part of that legacy."

Revolv is helping commercial fleets move more quickly and confidently toward zero-emission solutions. A complete single-partner solution to seamlessly deploy, charge, and integrate electric vehicles into operations. Our mission is to simplify EV adoption for fleets by reimagining how they buy and use transportation. We are empowering fleets to accelerate zero-emission adoption without losing focus on their core business or operations. For more information, please visit www.revolv.us .

