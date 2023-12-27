Wisner Baum Injury Attorneys Ranked in 2024 Best Law Firms®

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Wisner Baum received multiple Tier 1 Rankings for their exceptional legal work in aviation law, personal injury litigation, and product liability.

Firms included in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this honor, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Best Law Firms ranks law firms after assessing feedback from clients and professional colleagues. Receiving a Tier 1 ranking represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation among law firms throughout the nation and in metropolitan areas.

Wisner Baum received the following rankings in the 2024 Best Law Firms®:

This year, the Los Angeles injury attorneys at Wisner Baum secured multiple settlements for clients in complex transportation cases. The firm's truck accident lawyers also filed lawsuits on behalf of clients in multiple states.

Receiving this honor in the 2024 Best Law Firms® list is great recognition for our transportation department, who worked incredibly hard this year to deliver significant case results on our clients' behalf. Our transportation accident attorneys are not only winning cases for clients, but also for going above and beyond to raise public awareness on important safety issues.

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum is an award-winning law firm that has obtained more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm's attorneys have successfully represented thousands of clients across the country in catastrophic injury and wrongful death lawsuits, class actions, mass torts, and more.

The legal industry has recognized Wisner Baum with numerous awards and accolades, including Law360's Regional Powerhouse award and Product Liability Practice Group of the Year. The National Law Journal has twice recognized Wisner Baum with the Elite Trial Lawyers Trial Team of the Year Award and inducted the firm into the Verdicts Hall of Fame.

